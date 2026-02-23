Hot Take Strickland will be the hero to free us from the Khamzat era

CatchtheseHands

CatchtheseHands

I got that purple stuff
@Silver
Joined
Oct 2, 2021
Messages
10,622
Reaction score
16,058
I know Sean is very controversial and not liked by many but this is the one time everyone should rally behind him because Sean has THE best chances of dethroning Khamzat and saving the MW division from this once a year champ.

Now hear me out, Sean is the best anti wrestler at the top of the division, he was able to completely nullify Fluffy's wrestling despite him being considered the best wrestler at the top of the division after Khamzat. Sean was also very hard for prime Marty to keep down despite prime Marty being considered one of the best wrestlers that has ever been at WW. The two above fights obviously prove to us that Sean has very high level wrestling, TDD and get up ability and it's only gotten better since then.

If Marty with no knee's who rolled off the couch could stop most of Khamzat's wrestling, a prime Sean Strickland should certainly be able to as well if not better. Sean is the most capable of neutralizing Khamzat's wrestling and forcing him to strike than anyone else who is relevant at the moment. When Khamzat is forced to strike he's at his most beatable, we've seen this in his fight with Burns and Marty. Sean has extremely good boxing and has a MUCH higher chance of beating Khamzat on the feet (and more than likely does) than those two did.

In conclusion, Sean is our only hope and the only one who can save the MW division and us from this blanketing squatter. If Sean loses we are cooked for the foreseeable future as Imavov is not beating Khamzat which is why Strickland vs Khamzat taking precedence over Imavov vs Khamzat is of absolute importance because all Imavov vs Khamzat taking precedence will do is put the division on hold for yet another year.
 
His TDD has likely gotten better. Fluffy couldn't take him down. In DeSean vs DDP 1 he got taken down a number of times but no submission attempts or significant ground strikes were made. In rd 5 he adjusted and denied all of DDP's takedowns.

I'm all for Sean vs Khamzat.
 
STAY GOLD said:
The difference in wrestling ability between Khamzat, Fluffy and Usman is enormous so you can’t really compare. Strickland has no chance against Khamzat.
Click to expand...
That's what people thought too when it came to Sean vs Fluffy prior to last night. People really underestimate Sean's wrestling ability. Not to mention Sean has wrestled and trained with Khamzat before so he would know first hand how his wrestling would fair against Khamzat's if they were to fight and if he's this confident then he knows something we don't.
 
I just want to see champs who fight. As boring as I found the majority of Izzy’s fights, it was awesome seeing a champ that constantly defended.

Khamzat hasn’t fought in over 6 months, isn’t hurt, and doesnt have a fight scheduled eventhough we’ve had a clear cut number one contender since September. And what’s fucking annoying is he’s constantly yapping on twitter the entire time.

You wanna know numbawone bullsheet? This is it!
 
ehhhh, not sure Muricans are the faces anymore, folks. Def was a heel turn.
 
chinarice said:
ehhhh, not sure Muricans are the faces anymore, folks. Def was a heel turn.
Click to expand...
Who else will save the free world? America and MAGA are always #1!
il_794xN.2308250194_n83c.jpg
 
There’s no such thing as “Khamzat” era. There isn’t really much on his resume, and he was exposed quite a bit from his fight with Burns.

Sean would be a favorite to me against him so would a few other elite MW/LHW.

His game is boring to watch and he’s nowhere as dominant as wrestlers like Khabib. This Khamzat phenomenon is ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Sean O'Malley says no MW is matching Chimaev - wants him to go straight to 205 title fight
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
AndrewGolota48
Media Broken-arm Strickland mauled Khamzat in grappling. Styles make fights and some people are just nightmare matchups.
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
hswrestler
Could Morales be the One to dethrone Khamzat?
Replies
12
Views
396
shunyata
shunyata
Poatan
War Wagon Imavov will be champion 2026
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
chinarice
chinarice
JoeRowe
Pereira, Strickland, or Izzy may be next for Khamzat
2
Replies
27
Views
855
AP_RESURRECTION
AP_RESURRECTION

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,950
Messages
58,472,162
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top