I know Sean is very controversial and not liked by many but this is the one time everyone should rally behind him because Sean has THE best chances of dethroning Khamzat and saving the MW division from this once a year champ.



Now hear me out, Sean is the best anti wrestler at the top of the division, he was able to completely nullify Fluffy's wrestling despite him being considered the best wrestler at the top of the division after Khamzat. Sean was also very hard for prime Marty to keep down despite prime Marty being considered one of the best wrestlers that has ever been at WW. The two above fights obviously prove to us that Sean has very high level wrestling, TDD and get up ability and it's only gotten better since then.



If Marty with no knee's who rolled off the couch could stop most of Khamzat's wrestling, a prime Sean Strickland should certainly be able to as well if not better. Sean is the most capable of neutralizing Khamzat's wrestling and forcing him to strike than anyone else who is relevant at the moment. When Khamzat is forced to strike he's at his most beatable, we've seen this in his fight with Burns and Marty. Sean has extremely good boxing and has a MUCH higher chance of beating Khamzat on the feet (and more than likely does) than those two did.



In conclusion, Sean is our only hope and the only one who can save the MW division and us from this blanketing squatter. If Sean loses we are cooked for the foreseeable future as Imavov is not beating Khamzat which is why Strickland vs Khamzat taking precedence over Imavov vs Khamzat is of absolute importance because all Imavov vs Khamzat taking precedence will do is put the division on hold for yet another year.