Strickland vs Anderson / does it say anything about MW overall

So I was going to make this thread before Sean vs DDP but decided against it, since Sean's last fight was a title fight win I assumed everyone would say he beats any Anderson 100 out of 100 times.



Then I was going to make the thread after Sean lost to DDP, but then realized he just lost a SD title fight so everyone would say Anderson would win 100 out of 100 times.



I am hoping now that a little time has passed this is an appropriate time to get a more serious response. So here is the scenario:



UFC 293 Sean (the one that beat Izzy) vs UFC 153 Anderson (the one that beat Bonnar): who wins and how?



This is interesting to me from the stylistic standpoint. Sean's style (aggressive counter-counter striking) is really unlike anyone Anderson and his counter-striking ever faced. I picked UFC 153 for Anderson to have a bit of age on him but still reside in the "Matrix" era pre-Chris. The other interesting part of this question is what it'd reveal about how you feel about MW overall (if it has progressed, regressed, or remained at the same level) and really how you frame Izzy's career (and his reign relative to Anderson in context of their competition).