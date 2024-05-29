Media Strickland UFC 302 pre fight media presser

Sean is on one, as to be expected.

He says the only way he loses to Paulo is if he does something stupid or makes a major mistake in the cage.

Calls Conor a "Leprechaun who looks like he sticks his head under urinals."

Says the new UFC glove design absolutely sucks.

He says he will likely never do bare knuckle boxing, that they couldn't pay him enough.

Sean says he actually likes Costa alot as a person and fighter, that he thinks Paolo is legit super funny with his troll game and humor.

Says if he sees Bryce Hall he's going to beat the shit out of him. Calls him a c*nt. lol
 
Wardum said:
Talks shit about PowerSlap and new gloves

That's a good way to get a title shot <28>
I think UFC know how sean is by now. He is actually very popular in his own right and I also think the UFC will be quite aware of that.

I'd really like to see Strickland headline an event again. Quite possible if he beats Paulo Costa this weekend.
If he manages to get the W on Saturday night then he will likely get a title shot against winner of Adesanya vs Dricus du Plessis ( Perth in August).
 
His macho schtick is so meh
 
