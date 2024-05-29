



Sean is on one, as to be expected.



He says the only way he loses to Paulo is if he does something stupid or makes a major mistake in the cage.



Calls Conor a "Leprechaun who looks like he sticks his head under urinals."



Says the new UFC glove design absolutely sucks.



He says he will likely never do bare knuckle boxing, that they couldn't pay him enough.



Sean says he actually likes Costa alot as a person and fighter, that he thinks Paolo is legit super funny with his troll game and humor.



Says if he sees Bryce Hall he's going to beat the shit out of him. Calls him a c*nt. lol