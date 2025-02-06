  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Strickland tries to clown DDP but he strikes back with the quickness

lol What was up with the UFC putting up that headline of Strickland in the Australian tabloid? Seemed like a huge diss to Australia
 
treelo said:
i don't get the appeal of Strickland at all, the UFC promoting him says a lot about the UFC
I don't either. When he beat Izzy, that was kinda cool since he was a massive underdog but inside the cage, he's boring. Outside the cage, I can't get through a single interview of his anymore.
If this is a character then dude, give it a rest. If that's actually him then yiiikes.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Dricus is the best trash talker in MMA. He’s on a 2 fight streak making his opponents cry before a fight.

He’s quick, he’s clever and he’s incredible at getting under people’s skin.
Yea for sure... his wit is a level or two above everyone he faces.
 
Portland8242 said:
Isn't the driver of the short bus the only non-sped on the short bus though?
angryasshit.gif
 
Portland8242 said:
Isn't the driver of the short bus the only non-sped on the short bus though?
In theory... yes.

In practice, not so sure.

My mom was director of a special ed school and having spent a decent amount of time with the staff over the years, they are pretty special if you catch my drift.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Dricus is the best trash talker in MMA. He’s on a 2 fight streak making his opponents cry before a fight.

He’s quick, he’s clever and he’s incredible at getting under people’s skin.
Absolutely. He picks his marks too, I don't think he talked junk before the Whittaker fight but he's kind of hard to trash talk.
 
“ I might ride the short bus but you look like you drive it” is probably the most retarded self own I’ve ever heard, it’s reminiscent of Michael Johnson’s “I eat my shit whole, I don’t take it piece by piece”
 
Strickland should just sit up there and not say a word. Last time he tried to run his mouth, DDP had him literally crying with one line and then running off to write Dear Diary essays on twitter lol.
 
