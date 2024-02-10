Strickland threatens Jake Paul on X

This post is clearly Strickland ducking Jake. Jake would destroy Sean. Paul has better technique and way more power. Strickland can’t even hurt a untrained youtuber who’s significantly skinner.
 
Last edited:
Jake unironically beats Strickland in a boxing match
 
SamuraiBro said:
Jake unironically beats Strickland in a boxing match
Click to expand...


How’d you possibly come to that conclusion? Because he’s beat a handful of washed up manlets?


Strickland is bigger and in his prime. He would wipe the floor with the Paul bros in any combat sport imo.
 
The 2 biggest douches duking it out what a surprise. It would be funny if jp knocked out ss
 
Corrado Soprano said:
This post is clearly Strickland ducking Jake. Jake would destroy Sean. Paul has better technique and way more power. Strickland can’t even hurt a untrained youtuber who’s significantly skinner.
Click to expand...
Jake would get killed in MMA he needs boxing rules to protect him
 
IronGolem007 said:
Yeah, The Bible says gayness is wrong.

Strickland being Strickland ... a make-believe "street-fighter" ... who always wants the cameras off in a real deal.
Click to expand...
Strickland lives rent free in your head. You literally hate on him in every single thread.
 
Can't they just fight in Strickland's gym and bet a million on who knocks the other out.

That's it. First person to get KO'ed or throw in the towel loses and pays up. Simple enough. No regulatory rules or BS to worry about. Nobody's KO'ed after five rounds, it's called a draw.
 
Jake definitely won't take that offer up, and I don't blame him. Sean flat out admits he will kill someone at some point if it's outside the cage. Guy has an arsenal of weapons to boot.

Strickland needs therapy in the worst way, before we have another fighter doing life or getting taken out in a firefight.
 
Dick said:
Strickland lives rent free in your head. You literally hate on him in every single thread.
Click to expand...

Another "rent free in your head" mindless post.

Do you have anything intelligent to say?

Ever?
 
im totally convinced something else is going on with strickland,
like something happened either in his childhood or teenage years
that he just wont come to terms with
1707534963334.png
 
Last edited:
IronGolem007 said:
Another "rent free in your head" mindless post.

Do you have anything intelligent to say?

Ever?
Click to expand...
Likewise. All you do is hate on Jones and Strickland. Must be sad occupying your mind all day with people you hate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Israel threatens flyweight Manel Kale then gets the brakes beaten of him by Strickland.
Replies
1
Views
286
Johnny_Knuckles
Johnny_Knuckles
whatt_
MMA killer Jake Paul
Replies
1
Views
221
Juzie
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,090
Messages
55,049,101
Members
174,573
Latest member
Gholam

Share this page

Back
Top