Strickland Should Get Cut

I don't like the guy but he has enough fans and is still is a contender.
 
I don't like the guy but he has enough fans and is still is a contender.
Sean's done more for MMA than Bronny and Diddy did for the youths unfortunately involved with them.
He’s the biggest fraud in the history of MMA. There has never been a fighter that talks one way and fights the complete opposite, in a negative way. Dana should make an example out of him.
You may want to concentrate on your school ( with every single attending student that has miserably failed ) and hoarding the mega-millions allegedly recieved for spreading your "educational prowess."
 
He’s the biggest fraud in the history of MMA. There has never been a fighter that talks one way and fights the complete opposite, in a negative way. Dana should make an example out of him.
U sure?

"DON'T BLINK"

<BC1>
 
Sean drops tha bomb and all of a sudden thread with "lets cut him" appears.
Coincidence?
#0dayswithoutjewishtricks
new-sean-strickland-arc-just-dropped-v0-l1xnw4x24fie1.jpeg
 
