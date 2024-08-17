Strickland really took the hype away from the Izzy Dricus fight

Its still a great fight but imagine if Sean didn't fight either? He dropped, dogwalked and dethroned Izzy. Had him having DUIs and contemplating retirement. Then he defends against Dricus and goes to a SD where Dricus face was mangled and many scored it for Sean. Now Izzy and Dricus are fighting....



Imagine if it was Izzy after finally beating Alex and then Dricus after stopping Rob Whittaker the other great MW of this era who only lost to Izzy @ MW. The hype and momentum from both would have been insane and that is what was supposed to happen.... But now we just got a great fight but the hype is light because Sean made both look really bad and killed the momentum for this matchup.