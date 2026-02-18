Strickland looking lean a few days out from Saturdays match

lips-licking.gif
 
Dunno about y'all but that's a fascinating fight for me. I've seen people counting out Strickland left and right recently and.... I don't know man.

Strickland been beating some of these top guys including the guy that will most likely fight Khamzat next. That's a very good fight (on paper at least) IMO.
 
I think Sean is a very tough fight for Fluffy. Hernandez is going to have to get him down and wear on him, control the cage and dictate the pace. Sean is going to pepper him all fight long and if it stays standing he's in trouble. Everyone knows what these guys are best at and what they'll look to do.

I'm interested to see if Hernandez can wear Seen down and bully him. Strickland may be a try hard idiot, but he's an underrated fighter on the boards. He's no easy out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,640
Messages
58,452,005
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top