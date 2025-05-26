Strickland is THE absolute nightmare matchup for Khamzat. States "It's not hard to counter his grappling".





The whole Khamzat phenomenon is on thin ice. If Sean decides to release this information on how to make countering his grappling easy as fuck, Khamzat is reduced to a sloppy brawler with a miniscule gas tank.



Strickland even calls him a terrorist in this video and Khamzat, who is usually fast to respond to attacks, doesn't dare to say shit because he knows it would all be over from one text message to DDPs coaching staff containing the information on how to shut his wrestling down EASILY (literally stated it's not even hard to do with this technique map).



Khamzat dodged the bullet of all bullets when Strickland had that weird off night in the DPP rematch (a fight most think he won the first time they fought), otherwise he'd be staring down a night of getting stuffed and his ears boxed off by a guy that fights to the death when he's properly motivated and in the right head space.