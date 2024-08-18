Strickland is gonna be champ soon

LOL Strickland just wants to skirt by, DDP is way more complete fighter and has higher IQ in the fight, I hardly see anyone protect their chin or face anymore this guy always puts his guard up at the correct timing and knows how to set up TD's beautifully, Strickland if he can't bully you and get a tko he plays a jabbing game all the way to a decision if they rematch DDP will beat him.