Strickland is gonna be champ soon

Strickland should win the BMF title for boring fighters
 
LOL Strickland just wants to skirt by, DDP is way more complete fighter and has higher IQ in the fight, I hardly see anyone protect their chin or face anymore this guy always puts his guard up at the correct timing and knows how to set up TD's beautifully, Strickland if he can't bully you and get a tko he plays a jabbing game all the way to a decision if they rematch DDP will beat him.
 
filthybliss said:
Yeah, it’s happening fellas. Izzy is cooked and might fight Rob or Khamzat depending on who loses. But Strickland is gonna jab out DDP.
Izzy looked better than he has in a while, much better cardio than he has shown in years.
 
We already saw the fight once and Strickland was shook for most of it. Sean will never be the unrelenting combination boxer that some make him out to be.
 
