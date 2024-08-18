Strickland is gonna be champ soon

filthybliss
Mar 4, 2024
Yeah, it’s happening fellas. Izzy is cooked and might fight Rob or Khamzat depending on who loses. But Strickland is gonna jab out DDP.
Izzy looked better than he has in a while, much better cardio than he has shown in years.
He lowkey choked (no pun intended)