Strickland is 11-1 in his last 12 fights over a 4 year span...(Only loss to Alex, an obvious weight bully at MW and now the LHW champ)

Sean Strickland is extremely underrated, but why? You don't like his style? Low IQ judges and fans?
In Sean's last 12 fights, he's 11-1 and his only loss was to the LHW champion. Sean clearly beat Cannonier and he beat DDP, although that was a very close fight.
People keep talking about Sean as if he was a lucky champion, but it makes no sense.
