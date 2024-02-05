Strickland is 11-1 in his last 12 fights over a 4 year span...(Only loss to Alex, an obvious weight bully at MW and now the LHW champ)

ComfortablyNumb55

ComfortablyNumb55

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 18, 2022
Messages
4,241
Reaction score
7,831
Sean Strickland is extremely underrated, but why? You don't like his style? Low IQ judges and fans?

In Sean's last 12 fights, he's 11-1 and his only loss was to the LHW champion. Sean clearly beat Cannonier and he beat DDP, although that was a very close fight.

People keep talking about Sean as if he was a lucky champion, but it makes no sense.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Sean Strickland is extremely underrated, but why? You don't like his style? Low IQ judges and fans?

In Sean's last 12 fights, he's 11-1 and his only loss was to the LHW champion. Sean clearly beat Cannonier and he beat DDP, although that was a very close fight.

People keep talking about Sean as if he was a lucky champion, but it makes no sense.
Click to expand...
Except that he also lost to Jared Cannonier and Dricus Du Plessis.

Pretending he didn't isn't edgy, it's delusional.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Brendan Allen: Strickland knows that I'm the better fighter, and Dricus is the worlds luckiest guy
2 3
Replies
44
Views
3K
The-AxeMurderer
The-AxeMurderer
Kowboy On Sherdog
Alex Pereira refuses to take credit for Sean Strickland’s victory over Israel Adesanya at #UFC293
Replies
18
Views
1K
method115
method115
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
2
Replies
24
Views
885
Paulsp
Paulsp
Kowboy On Sherdog
Preview: #UFC293 ‘Adesanya vs. Strickland’
Replies
2
Views
640
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland (AND NEW!!!)
Replies
6
Views
613
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,774
Messages
55,025,611
Members
174,556
Latest member
rover12cheese

Share this page

Back
Top