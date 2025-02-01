Strickland have become more insufferable

octagonation
He is speaking alot of horse shxt and basically has become repeptitive.
He thinks he is some sort of big gangster he was carrying a gun into an interview recently with that British media i forgot the name TNT or something like that. He is talking big game for his own shoes as if he is some kind of king-pin boss.
But the real badass guy is Dricus he is about that life but doesn´t need to show-off and you can tell that dude has been thru plenty of street fights and he is about that life.
I really hope this is the last we will see of him after this fight I hope this will be the last freaking time we will see him. He needs to go into the sunset and vanish.
