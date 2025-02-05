Strickland have become more insufferable - He is acting as if he is some sort of big Gangster tough dude

Example he arrived with a gun to an interview lately flashing his gun, then tries to talk down on Bisping in another interview. Saying all kinds of stupid shxt to get attention.



The problem I have with Strickland is that he is not about that life and he comes off fake as fuk and it is cringeworthy..



Dude just be normal you don´t need to act tough to be tough he is overdoing it. Hope its the last time we see him can´t stand him and I end up cringing when ever I see him.