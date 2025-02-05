  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Strickland have become more insufferable - He is acting as if he is some sort of big Gangster tough dude

octagonation

octagonation

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,401
Reaction score
2,107
Example he arrived with a gun to an interview lately flashing his gun, then tries to talk down on Bisping in another interview. Saying all kinds of stupid shxt to get attention.

The problem I have with Strickland is that he is not about that life and he comes off fake as fuk and it is cringeworthy..

Dude just be normal you don´t need to act tough to be tough he is overdoing it. Hope its the last time we see him can´t stand him and I end up cringing when ever I see him.
 
The premise of this thread makes it sound like "gangsters" are tougher than MMA fighters.

Actually you believe it, which makes you sound ignorant. Also never say "About dat life" ever again.
 
TheBulge said:
The premise of this thread makes it sound like "gangsters" are tougher than MMA fighters.

Actually you believe it, which makes you sound ignorant. Also never say "About dat life" ever again.
Click to expand...

Strickland is a fuking sissy boy trying to hide himself as this tough guy. I see thru that bullshxt. Whereas Dricus is acting nice but is about that life. Strickland is overdoing it trying to act and that is just not him. He should be himself instead
 
octagonation said:
Strickland is a fuking sissy boy trying to hide himself as this tough guy. I see thru that bullshxt. Whereas Dricus is acting nice but is about that life
Click to expand...

I can tell you're worsening your grammar to sound more 'street' trying to be someone you're not. In other words this thread is nothing but projection.
 
TheBulge said:
I can tell you're worsening your grammar to sound more 'street' trying to be someone you're not. In other words this thread is nothing but projection.
Click to expand...

This is no projection. Strickland is saying alot of cringe stuff and fake acting
 
Sonny Qc said:
You talk about him so it works.
Click to expand...

Bingo.


Fans to a certain extent have created this shit show.

Both Strickland and Colby were at one point fairly humble and calm and no one paid them any attention.
Then they started being a whole lot EXTRA and everyone talks about them.
 
Being a B grade Conor wannabe is even more sad than it once was.
 
The fans crave drama and the fans crave content. The haters crave drama and haters crave content.
Yes every time you watch an interview you fuel the act. You are paying for it and it's profitable
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Why Strickland should not be forced into the title picture - He is to limited as a fighter
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
FlyingDeathKick
FlyingDeathKick
Arkain2K
Crime Man from viral courtroom video 9 years ago hangs his head in shame as he is reunited with ex-classmate judge once again
Replies
4
Views
399
Arkain2K
Arkain2K

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,873
Messages
56,857,813
Members
175,432
Latest member
Feaser

Share this page

Back
Top