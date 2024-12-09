JBJisGOAT14 said: lol khamzat is fucking Sean up! Love to see it… Click to expand...

Meanwhile trying to hide his old photos with weed and etc. So his "sugar daddy" Kadyrov and "sugar bruddy" Kadyrov junior are not mad meanwhile they try to push narrative that he is proud Chechnyan and true muslim which never left to Sweden because of people like these two.BTW i wonder if papa Kadyrov paid repair of his G Wagon after this sellout crashed it few days after he received it...