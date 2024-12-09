Media Strickland got triggered by harmless pic from Chimaev, who now replies!

Incoming a novel of salty explosion from Strickland. You can approach light humor with light humor but Strickland has no brains lmao waiting for a text of novel reply
 
Last edited:
Anyone with confidence destroys Strickland after him finally getting laid.
Just took the incel-energy out of him somehow.
 
Strickland already triggered from the very first post, who would have guess lol :rolleyes:
 
MisfitsBR said:
looks like everything triggers my boy Strickland nowdays

maybe he really has a rage problem, he switchs personalitys from being chill and joking to triggered and seriouslly cursing everybody lol
Click to expand...
Such are the wages of CTE.
 
JBJisGOAT14 said:
lol khamzat is fucking Sean up! Love to see it…
Click to expand...
Meanwhile trying to hide his old photos with weed and etc. So his "sugar daddy" Kadyrov and "sugar bruddy" Kadyrov junior are not mad meanwhile they try to push narrative that he is proud Chechnyan and true muslim which never left to Sweden because of people like these two.

BTW i wonder if papa Kadyrov paid repair of his G Wagon after this sellout crashed it few days after he received it... :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
DDP opens as favorite over Strickland, Pereira & underdog to Chimaev
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
3K
TerrorTimmy
TerrorTimmy
P
Question for Strickland Fans, or anyone who is a non-hater
Replies
10
Views
422
chinarice
chinarice
Unheralded Truth
Media Strickland claims he's not ducking Chimaev at all, but needs title shot before
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
Icanseeu
I
octagonation
Why Strickland should not be forced into the title picture - He is to limited as a fighter
2
Replies
39
Views
978
FlyingDeathKick
FlyingDeathKick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,259
Messages
56,636,610
Members
175,322
Latest member
undefeated11

Share this page

Back
Top