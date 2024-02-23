Media Strickland gets a grappling challenge while snow boarding

www.yahoo.com

UFC Champ Sean Strickland Fights Stranger on Snowy Ski Slopes

Sean Strickland has found himself in plenty of fights throughout his career. The UFC Middleweight champ has several accolades to his name, and many people wouldn't dare to challenge Strickland to a fight both in and out of the octagon. Still, Strickland found himself a challenger while ...
All good hearted fun it appears.

Sean seems to have no shortages of folks who want to get hurt. He always seems happy to oblige.

Lol @ Sean asking his challenger, "What are you trying, to to suck me off?" ⚰️
 
www.yahoo.com



Sean is just fighting everyone everywhere he goes. He's channeling his inner Russell Crowe

giphy.gif
 
www.yahoo.com



Fun vid. I think this might be the second one of these, in the snow?
 
Going by his putrid wrestling, this is another soyboy soccer dad who’s taken a few BJJ classes and has now made it as his whole personality.


Good for Strickland.


<28>
 
