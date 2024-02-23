Arm Barbarian
UFC Champ Sean Strickland Fights Stranger on Snowy Ski Slopes
Sean Strickland has found himself in plenty of fights throughout his career. The UFC Middleweight champ has several accolades to his name, and many people wouldn't dare to challenge Strickland to a fight both in and out of the octagon. Still, Strickland found himself a challenger while ...
All good hearted fun it appears.
Sean seems to have no shortages of folks who want to get hurt. He always seems happy to oblige.
Lol @ Sean asking his challenger, "What are you trying, to to suck me off?"