Strickland fumbling the bag by making himself impossible with Paramount

It all started on the first media appearance ahead of the event. After his bizarre and apparent sexist, homophobic and xenophobic tirade there that jumped from one place to the other, Paramount found themselves in a position where people demanded a statement and their view.



The media company decided to stay silent as to calm things down, not spurring on Sean any further. They were in talks with the UFC and said the ball was in their court. How would they want to be percieved?



But on the following media day, Sean still decided to attack the broadcaster who had not taken any stance or made any decisions and who let him speak freely again. Now more under the UFC's overseeing.



“Yeah, no, fuck Paramount, man,” Strickland said at the media day event ahead of the fight. “It’s real quiet today. I like it, man. It’s going back to the Apex here with you guys, it’s real quiet. No one’s here. Is that like a bad sign for the MMA world or is it just this card?”



“I mean, they fucking ruined the Halo franchise, and other than that, you know. They made it gay! Other than fucking ruining a childhood core memory and legend to me, I mean... Paramount’s cool.”



At the same event he then kept on pushing the same narrative again, looking for reasons to throw out slurs against women, gays and people outside the Western civilization. The UFC who had asked him to control himself the night before was put under pressure, according to Dana White:



“No, it’s a nightmare to have him in big fights. But I mean, you guys don’t help us. Asking him dumb shit. You know, ask dumb shit and get dumb shit. ‘What do you think of Bad Bunny? What did you think of the Super Bowl?’ Get the fuck out of here! You fucking kidding me? So yeah, when you talk about what Strickland says, you guys like to push the buttons,” a clearly pressured Dana admitted at the post-fight press conference.



Although Strickland keeps recieving the support from his boss in public, in that very same post-fight press conference he was eventually silenced by the promotion for the first time. After going off on several rants

about different topics, Strickland was asked whether he thinks he has done enough to be Khamzat Chimaev‘s very next title challenger. But before he could get his full answer out, the microphone was cut by

the UFC in an attempt to keep their good relations with Paramount.



Despite that, Strickland went on to answer the question anyways to the attending media: “Chimaev, that fucking goat fucker? Yes, I think I did enough. You don’t want to see any of these motherfuckers fight the little Chechen whore, you want to see the last fucking American go and fuck that guy up and that’s what’s gonna happen. I'll get anything I want, dude, I’ll just bring a fucking goat and he’ll get distracted.”



Words that the UFC did what they could to not get heard by anyone, but various media outlets report that same sentence as what Sean did say as soon as his microphone got cut. So now it looks unlikely that the fight with Chimaev will be able to happen, with that obvious risk of controversies in the lead-up to a loaded fight and the promotions included in any big fights. They gave him the chance, but Paramount don't want to gamble.





