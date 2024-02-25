Dumb commentary yet again. Pro athletes train really hard but get a lot of rest and if they're doing it right have great nutrition. While they will train really hard, they do everything to minimize injuries, the opposite of just the selection process for special operations guys. With SEAL training, again, just training, they have to swim miles in the ocean in cold water (where they're monitored for hypothermia), and once they get to the teams, I'm pretty sure some amount of them die and get severely injured every year, again, just in training, never mind if they actually see combat. I'm pretty sure two SEALs just died trying to do a boat/ship interdiction in extremely fucked up waters. They weren't even shot - just the conditions they operated in took them out.



The "fighting for your freedom" shit is corny (and I'd argue in the modern age most of the actual people responsible for the security of the country sit behind computer screens, work in subs or fly jets/planes, but I digress) but otherwise the SEAL is correct. And plenty of excellent athletes wash out of special operations training.



If Sean means they wouldn't last through sparring with him, then uh, okay? It would behoove someone, regardless of tenacity, to not intentionally suffer a bunch of concussions for no reason.



All this to say, what a silly goose.