Media Strickland doesn't think Navy Seals can last a week training with him; Navy Seal reacts

Maybe a little corny, but otherwise well said by the Navy Seal. Yes, Strickland would kick their ass in a no weapons fight, but would his training break them? No way. Their training would break him. Most of them probably love Strickland. I think he's too unfiltered to know who to pick his battles with.
 
was hoping the Seal guy was going to be less douchey so I could get on his side

that said when Sean says wouldn't last a week I feel like he means he's going to knock you out 12 times a day in sparring for 7 days straight because they don't know how to fight
 
usernamee said:
was hoping the Seal guy was going to be less douchey so I could get on his side

that said when Sean says wouldn't last a week I feel like he means he's going to knock you out 12 times a day in sparring for 7 days straight because they don't know how to fight
Click to expand...
Agree, I actually think Strickland formulates coherent thoughts in his mind, they just become not as clear by the time they reach his mouth. I'm kind of the same way, except to a lesser degree than Strickland.
 
Fuck me I can't stand Sean, just looking at his face and hearing his voice makes my blood boil. An absolute shitstain in society
 
You never expose shit in the military. You will be mocked to no end.

<EdgyBrah>
 
usernamee said:
was hoping the Seal guy was going to be less douchey so I could get on his side

that said when Sean says wouldn't last a week I feel like he means he's going to knock you out 12 times a day in sparring for 7 days straight because they don't know how to fight
Click to expand...
Yeah that’s kind of what I got from it too. Sean’s training is fighting. Sparring non stop. So it isn’t really a measure of are you conditioned enough for it. You’re going ability vs ability in an area every day with someone vastly superior too you in a venture that damages you. Sean is probably talking about like what he did to that sneako guy but for a week long. To which the seal would be able to offer very little resistance because Sean is just so much more travelled than him in actual hand to hand combat
 
Dumb commentary yet again. Pro athletes train really hard but get a lot of rest and if they're doing it right have great nutrition. While they will train really hard, they do everything to minimize injuries, the opposite of just the selection process for special operations guys. With SEAL training, again, just training, they have to swim miles in the ocean in cold water (where they're monitored for hypothermia), and once they get to the teams, I'm pretty sure some amount of them die and get severely injured every year, again, just in training, never mind if they actually see combat. I'm pretty sure two SEALs just died trying to do a boat/ship interdiction in extremely fucked up waters. They weren't even shot - just the conditions they operated in took them out.

The "fighting for your freedom" shit is corny (and I'd argue in the modern age most of the actual people responsible for the security of the country sit behind computer screens, work in subs or fly jets/planes, but I digress) but otherwise the SEAL is correct. And plenty of excellent athletes wash out of special operations training.

If Sean means they wouldn't last through sparring with him, then uh, okay? It would behoove someone, regardless of tenacity, to not intentionally suffer a bunch of concussions for no reason.

All this to say, what a silly goose.
 
8ohfho9RxO1MoWYB5nwXudINJprdPRk8L15WCKbuNr4OI2O0t92zBXxNdo84euFuUUoBglInU-MazQNP7k0RqSC569DaSlKVkwBrRA
 
Strickland is such a dummy. I feel bad for him from time to time.
 
Dirty Frank said:
Has Strickland bitten off more than he can chew?

Click to expand...

Hell Yeah, Navy Seals! The more I hear Strickland opening his mouth, the more I dislike him. Why would he try to belittle the hero's who put their lives on the line every day for our freedom?? What an ignorant dumbass Strickland is. He must hate EVERYBODY. I hope I never see him win a fight again. GOD bless our military!
 
Strickland should keep his thoughts to himself, he isnt champion anymore, we dont need (not that we did before) to listen to him anymore.
 
they both seem like divas lol. Sean overcompensates so hard for being a boring point fighter
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Who in MW can defeat Strickland?
Replies
18
Views
823
kingJohn
kingJohn
IronGolem007
The S*** in Sean Strickland (a Little Bit of YELLOW)
4 5 6
Replies
104
Views
4K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
octagonation
Media What? Chimaev opens as a massive favourite against Strickland?
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
3K
cburm
cburm
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Elite US Navy SEALs, army special forces to be tested for drug use
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,460
Messages
55,146,786
Members
174,639
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top