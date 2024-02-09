Strickland beating the hell out of streamer Sneako.

That looked like a kid being jumped into a gang...
Sean is like the trailer park tweaker who also happens to be a golden gloves boxer. He just keeps keeps coming at you.
DDP is still healing.He lost my respect with the lack of fight he showed against DDP
What did he say at the end? I can’t quite catch it
Full video below.
I don't like youtubers, but seans a fucking idiot for going full tilt on a kid who was CLEARLY only sparring for about 3-4 minutes of a 5 minute round. STILL couldn't knock him out either.
That kid must have weighed 130 soaking wet.
I respect strickland as a fighter, but he really is a POS bully.
I'm glad he got put in his place by DDP and any other legit fighter in his division.
How many towels must one throw in before Allah saves a ninja
allah u akhbar