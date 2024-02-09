Strickland beating the hell out of streamer Sneako.

Full video below.

I don't like youtubers, but seans a fucking idiot for going full tilt on a kid who was CLEARLY only sparring for about 3-4 minutes of a 5 minute round. STILL couldn't knock him out either.<45>

That kid must have weighed 130 soaking wet.

I respect strickland as a fighter, but he really is a POS bully.

I'm glad he got put in his place by DDP and any other legit fighter in his division.

 
Last edited:
Sean is like the trailer park tweaker who also happens to be a golden gloves boxer. He just keeps keeps coming at you.

Anyone know the context behind this? I'm guessing this guy wanted the smoke and challenged Sean?

I remember that fat dude who said he was 200-0 in street fights getting ragdolled by Chris Curtis, then STILL running his mouth afterwards.

It's like a battle of who is crazier.
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
Full video below.

I don't like youtubers, but seans a fucking idiot for going full tilt on a kid who was CLEARLY only sparring for about 3-4 minutes of a 5 minute round. STILL couldn't knock him out either.<45>

That kid must have weighed 130 soaking wet.

I respect strickland as a fighter, but he really is a POS bully.

I'm glad he got put in his place by DDP and any other legit fighter in his division.

Click to expand...

He’s 160 I think, Strickland 200-205 probably?
 
Damn first Bradley Martyn beating up Sneako and now this. Strickland was going overboard lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

kuroro
Strickland Beating Adesanya would be a Bigger Upset than Serra/GSP
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
3K
bambammccoy
bambammccoy
SpedDaddyV
I love Strickland, but he has zero chance
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
funksoulbrother
funksoulbrother
Leon Edwards
Israel threatens flyweight Manel Kale then gets the brakes beaten of him by Strickland.
Replies
1
Views
276
Johnny_Knuckles
Johnny_Knuckles
MXZT
  • Poll
Were you impressed by Sean Strickland performance against Izzy?
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
CatchtheseHands
Does Jared have a real chance at touching the title now?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,069
Messages
55,047,572
Members
174,570
Latest member
LEADS83XX

Share this page

Back
Top