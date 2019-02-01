Strength vs. Hypertrophy

Kenjamito

Kenjamito

Freakin Covid
@Blue
Joined
Nov 20, 2014
Messages
655
Reaction score
37
The FAQ taught me Hypertrophy is a waste of time and you just don’t get the same mileage out of your lifts. One thing I noticed after lifting with the strength philosophy is that I don’t necessarily feel a “pump” after my workout like I did in the past. Does this mean that when you lift with strength principles, your muscles don’t look as ripped but they are more powerful? On top of that, I notice I feel much more tired after a strength workout and almost dread the second session of the week. Maybe I should throw in a body weight session as my third strength workout of the week instead?
 
Where is resident god king @Sano to teach us about the nuances of sarcoplasmic and myofibrillar hypertrophy?
 
Of course you are going to feel much more tired on strength training. You are training your central nervous system to lift heavy weights. And you grind weight.

While on hypertrophy you are grinding volume - reps + sets- to break down muscle tissue and reach protein synthesis to heal it up to bigger muscles.

Regarding muscles and if they would look ripped. Obviously hypertrophy training on the long run will give better results. But that does not mean strength training would not make your muscles bigger. There imo are far bigger factors than the type of training of your choice such as diet, genes and rest that will influence the way of how you look.

What are your goals that makes you think that a body weight session would help?
 
Where the fuck does the FAQ say that hypertrophy is a waste of time?

The pursuit of aesthetics while training for athletics is not an ideal way to spend time in the gym, but I'm pretty sure no one thinks hypertrophy is a waste of time.
 
Michael Conley said:
Where is resident god king @Sano to teach us about the nuances of sarcoplasmic and myofibrillar hypertrophy?
Click to expand...
You have a real hard on for me huh? Take a chill pill and relax. It's the weekend.

PS: Sarcoplasmic vs myofibrillar hypertrophy is broscience. Did you just awake from a coma or something?
 
I do the normal heavy compound lifts and if I see some weak points or areas that need improvement I do a few sets of curls, DB laterals, or calf raises with little to no detriment to my athletic performance since they're not that taxing. You can still add some shape to your body if you're primarily focused on strength gains.

Once your goals are clearly defined you should be able to create a routine around that.
 
Kenjamito said:
The FAQ taught me Hypertrophy is a waste of time and you just don’t get the same mileage out of your lifts. One thing I noticed after lifting with the strength philosophy is that I don’t necessarily feel a “pump” after my workout like I did in the past. Does this mean that when you lift with strength principles, your muscles don’t look as ripped but they are more powerful? On top of that, I notice I feel much more tired after a strength workout and almost dread the second session of the week. Maybe I should throw in a body weight session as my third strength workout of the week instead?
Click to expand...
You must be mor specific, in which sport/activity/movements/etc you want to increase your str. in order to get better results.
Hypertrophy training (60-70%1RM with 4-6 sets of 8-12 reps) wont let u get a result.
Bodyweight exercises (esp core strengthening) are additional to any str training
As far as i know for str (raw str) its 3-4 sets of 1-5 reps with ~90%1RM.
But as i know you train a while for str,then hypertrophy,because muscles need a rest and they cant always be under such a pressure like 90%1RM.
Rest and massage in between with good sleep and diet = best results
 
Ilk said:
What are your goals that makes you think that a body weight session would help?
Click to expand...
My first few boxing matches I used only body weight strength stuff. 100 pull-ups/100 dips/100 squats/300 pushups/100 abs. I sometimes threw in low weight high rep dumbbell work. This, along with 5 days a week in the boxing gym and 3 days a week running hill sprints had me pretty toned.

Eventually, I had an interest in mma and detoured into Jiu Jitsu. Then I decided to read about the best ways for fighters to strength train. That led me to where I am today. I just thought since I had success with body weight stuff in the past, I will do it alongside my heavy dumbbell work.
 
Kenjamito said:
My first few boxing matches I used only body weight strength stuff. 100 pull-ups/100 dips/100 squats/300 pushups/100 abs. I sometimes threw in low weight high rep dumbbell work. This, along with 5 days a week in the boxing gym and 3 days a week running hill sprints had me pretty toned.

Eventually, I had an interest in mma and detoured into Jiu Jitsu. Then I decided to read about the best ways for fighters to strength train. That led me to where I am today. I just thought since I had success with body weight stuff in the past, I will do it alongside my heavy dumbbell work.
Click to expand...
We have a good topic on boxing strength training that is active in the stand up forum. A lot of good arguments are thrown in it.

And in this subforum there are few active topics. Start from there.

I see where you come from with the body weight stuff. My coaches especially when kick boxing would suggest and train themselves in a similar manner.
 
Kenjamito said:
The FAQ taught me Hypertrophy is a waste of time and you just don’t get the same mileage out of your lifts. One thing I noticed after lifting with the strength philosophy is that I don’t necessarily feel a “pump” after my workout like I did in the past. Does this mean that when you lift with strength principles, your muscles don’t look as ripped but they are more powerful? On top of that, I notice I feel much more tired after a strength workout and almost dread the second session of the week. Maybe I should throw in a body weight session as my third strength workout of the week instead?
Click to expand...

Do your strength work first, then add in assistance that addresses the hypertrophy. So something like:

Day 1:
Squat (Strength)
Leg Press (50 reps total, try to get them in 3 sets)
Pull-Up (50 Reps, however many sets you need)
Curls (Just do 1 drop set, something like 6 reps, drop weight, 8 reps, drop weight, 10 reps)

Day 2:
Bench (Strength)
Rows (50 reps)
Incline DB Press (50 reps)
Tricep Extension (Drop Set)

Day 3:
Press (Strength)
Deadlift (strength)
Dips (50 reps)
Ab Wheel

This obviously wouldn't be considered as a well-rounded body building template, but you rotate the assistance every 4 weeks or so and throw other exercises in there to address weakpoints (lateral raises, shrugs, etc.).
A 'ripped' look isn't due to your rep scheme, it's due to diet. Nobody looks ripped at 20% bf while most people will at 10%. Yes, your muscles will get bigger through hypertrophy training as opposed to high weight-low rep training, but if you're non-roided, your genetics are going to be the main factor in determining how much muscle you can actually grow, not the rep scheme.
 
Grenz said:
Do your strength work first, then add in assistance that addresses the hypertrophy. So something like:

Day 1:
Squat (Strength)
Leg Press (50 reps total, try to get them in 3 sets)
Pull-Up (50 Reps, however many sets you need)
Curls (Just do 1 drop set, something like 6 reps, drop weight, 8 reps, drop weight, 10 reps)

Day 2:
Bench (Strength)
Rows (50 reps)
Incline DB Press (50 reps)
Tricep Extension (Drop Set)

Day 3:
Press (Strength)
Deadlift (strength)
Dips (50 reps)
Ab Wheel

This obviously wouldn't be considered as a well-rounded body building template, but you rotate the assistance every 4 weeks or so and throw other exercises in there to address weakpoints (lateral raises, shrugs, etc.).
A 'ripped' look isn't due to your rep scheme, it's due to diet. Nobody looks ripped at 20% bf while most people will at 10%. Yes, your muscles will get bigger through hypertrophy training as opposed to high weight-low rep training, but if you're non-roided, your genetics are going to be the main factor in determining how much muscle you can actually grow, not the rep scheme.
Click to expand...

Thanks for that, that’s helpful. So it seems if people are interested in strength and how their muscles look, you throw hypertrophy work into your routine.

If the overall goal is fighting better, does that mean hypertrophy work is completely neglected for strength work or body weight work?
 
"Fighting better" is fighting more efficiently.

Hypertrophy is unnecessary unless you are targeting a higher weight class.

Strength training, if you are an athlete, is nothing more than GPP. Skill and technique proficiency are infinitely more important.
 
Michael Conley said:
"Fighting better" is fighting more efficiently.

Hypertrophy is unnecessary unless you are targeting a higher weight class.

Strength training, if you are an athlete, is nothing more than GPP. Skill and technique proficiency are infinitely more important.
Click to expand...

I went on urban dictionary to define “GPP” but nothing made sense in this context. What are you referring to?
 
Wether you want to get fit, strong, durable, ripped or just big... The no. 1 rule is always not to listen to the bunch of twats that post in the S&C forum. I'm sure there are exceptions here, but most posters are experts at nothing as far as I can tell.
 
If your training for mma max 2 days in the weight room

Rest skill,skill,skill

(In ammy mma you really dont need weights)
 
It doesn't have to be
NurseKnuckles said:
Where the fuck does the FAQ say that hypertrophy is a waste of time?

The pursuit of aesthetics while training for athletics is not an ideal way to spend time in the gym, but I'm pretty sure no one thinks hypertrophy is a waste of time.
Click to expand...

This. Elite strength athletes often include hypertrophy training in their programs. If you're not a SA and simply including Strength Training as part of your GPP, then you should obviously concentrate on the big compound exercises. If you still have enough time in your program after that to add in some hypertrophy work, go for it.
 
Ilk said:
We have a good topic on boxing strength training that is active in the stand up forum. A lot of good arguments are thrown in it.

And in this subforum there are few active topics. Start from there.

I see where you come from with the body weight stuff. My coaches especially when kick boxing would suggest and train themselves in a similar manner.
Click to expand...
Whats the title of the thread please?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,433
Messages
55,490,711
Members
174,789
Latest member
Jahmaltheknight

Share this page

Back
Top