Strength vs. Hypertrophy

Do your strength work first, then add in assistance that addresses the hypertrophy. So something like:



Day 1:

Squat (Strength)

Leg Press (50 reps total, try to get them in 3 sets)

Pull-Up (50 Reps, however many sets you need)

Curls (Just do 1 drop set, something like 6 reps, drop weight, 8 reps, drop weight, 10 reps)



Day 2:

Bench (Strength)

Rows (50 reps)

Incline DB Press (50 reps)

Tricep Extension (Drop Set)



Day 3:

Press (Strength)

Deadlift (strength)

Dips (50 reps)

Ab Wheel



This obviously wouldn't be considered as a well-rounded body building template, but you rotate the assistance every 4 weeks or so and throw other exercises in there to address weakpoints (lateral raises, shrugs, etc.).

A 'ripped' look isn't due to your rep scheme, it's due to diet. Nobody looks ripped at 20% bf while most people will at 10%. Yes, your muscles will get bigger through hypertrophy training as opposed to high weight-low rep training, but if you're non-roided, your genetics are going to be the main factor in determining how much muscle you can actually grow, not the rep scheme.