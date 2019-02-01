Strength vs. Hypertrophy

Kenjamito
Freakin Covid
@Blue
- Nov 20, 2014
- 655
- 37
The FAQ taught me Hypertrophy is a waste of time and you just don’t get the same mileage out of your lifts. One thing I noticed after lifting with the strength philosophy is that I don’t necessarily feel a “pump” after my workout like I did in the past. Does this mean that when you lift with strength principles, your muscles don’t look as ripped but they are more powerful? On top of that, I notice I feel much more tired after a strength workout and almost dread the second session of the week. Maybe I should throw in a body weight session as my third strength workout of the week instead?