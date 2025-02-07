  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Strength in Depth: #15 in Every Division

Dec 24, 2024
257
662
I had a stupid idea.

We talk about the 'depth' of divisions a lot, but what about 'strength in depth'?

It's all right having a lot of fighters in a division, but what's the quality like?

Let's look at the #15 in each division:

HW: Jhonata Diniz
LHW: Alonzo Menifield
MW: Bo Nickal
WW: Michael Page
LW: Grant Dawson
FW: Edson Barboza
BW: Montel Jackson
FLW: Joshua Van

Who wins these match ups in a generically vague and unscientific "P4P" way?

Diniz vs Van
Menifield vs Montel
Nickal vs Edson
Page vs Dawson

Curious to see how you guys rate these #15's and which divisions fare well and which don't.
 
Most potential is Bo but skill wise I think Dawson, Montel, and Van are the best #15's on there. Barboza is past his prime and on the verge of retirement so I don't think he's an accurate measurement for the bottom end of featherweight rankings tbh. MVP, Diniz, and Menifield all have glaring holes in their game too
 
Most potential is Bo but skill wise I think Dawson, Montel, and Van are the best #15's on there. Barboza is past his prime and on the verge of retirement so I don't think he's an accurate measurement for the bottom end of featherweight rankings tbh. MVP, Diniz, and Menifield all have glaring holes in their game too
I'm gonna put you down for a:

Diniz vs Van
Menifield vs Montel
Nickal vs Edson
Page vs Dawson

Cheers, Sherbro!
 
Diniz vs Van
Menifield vs Montel
Nickal vs Edson
Page vs Dawson

Cheers, Sherbro!
van badly outboxes diniz who has 1 round of cardio, Montel kos menifield with a straight shot since menifield strikes like a big oaf, Nickal probably outwrestles edson at this point like bryce mitchell did, Dawson blankets MVP on the ground
 
Diniz vs Van
Menifield vs Montel
Nickal vs Edson
Page vs Dawson
Those would probably be my picks too, maybe Page over Dawson, just because that loss to Bobby Green was so damning.
 
Those would probably be my picks too, maybe Page over Dawson, just because that loss to Bobby Green was so damning.
Go on bud, split the difference: Page vs Dawson, who you got? Locking in MVP?
 
