Strength in Depth: #15 in Every Division

I had a stupid idea.
We talk about the 'depth' of divisions a lot, but what about 'strength in depth'?
It's all right having a lot of fighters in a division, but what's the quality like?
Let's look at the #15 in each division:
HW: Jhonata Diniz
LHW: Alonzo Menifield
MW: Bo Nickal
WW: Michael Page
LW: Grant Dawson
FW: Edson Barboza
BW: Montel Jackson
FLW: Joshua Van
Who wins these match ups in a generically vague and unscientific "P4P" way?
Diniz vs Van
Menifield vs Montel
Nickal vs Edson
Page vs Dawson
Curious to see how you guys rate these #15's and which divisions fare well and which don't.
