Update: May 21, 2025

Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo and Roman Reigns in Talks to Star in Legendary's STREET FIGHTER Live-Action Movie

Andrew Koji (), Jason Momoa (), Noah Centineo () and Roman Reigns () are in talks to star in Legendary’s live-actionmovie, based on the Capcom video games, sources tell Deadline.According to Jeff Sneider, Andrew Koji is in talks to play Ryu and Noah Centineo is set to play Ken Masters. Roman Reigns is in negotiations to play Akuma. Per Borys Kit, his sources inform him Jason Momoa will play Blanka.Plot of the film remains under wraps. In February,‘s Kitao Sakurai boarded as director, inheriting the project from‘s Danny & Michael Philippou, who attached themselves in April of 2023, following Legendary’s acquisition of exclusive film and TV rights to theIP. The film adaptation is being co-developed and co-produced alongside Capcom, the developer and publisher of the video games. No word has emerged yet on who has written and who specifically will produce the actioner.Launched in 1987,is a series of fighting games revolving around intense one-on-one battles between a diverse cast of martial artists. The games often center around a global fighting tournament organized by M. Bison, the leader of the evil organization Shadaloo.has sold over 55 million units worldwide since launch, making it one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.Known for roles on the seriesand, as well as films likeand, Koji will next be seen starring in the Tubi Originaland Prime Video heist series, among other projects.Coming off of Warner Bros and Legendary’s phenomenon, which is approaching $1B at the global box office, Momoa will next be seen starring in Apple’s miniseries, out August 1, and Legendary’s live action/animated road trip adventure, out October 10. Other upcoming projects include(where he plays Lobo),(where he reprises as Duncan Idaho), and action comedyopposite Dave Bautista, to name just a few.Centineo was most recently seen starring in A24’s intensely immersive, from Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, as well as Netflix’s spy seriesA pro wrestler born Leati Joseph Anoa’i with one of the longest world title reigns in the history of the WWE, Reigns has previously made appearances in films likeand