Movies STREET FIGHTER (Cody Rhodes Cast as Guile, post #197; Dhalsim Actor Found, post #213)

Update: May 21, 2025

Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo and Roman Reigns in Talks to Star in Legendary's STREET FIGHTER Live-Action Movie

Jason-Momoa-Andrew-Koji-Noah-Centineo-and-Roman-Reigns-Split-Getty-H-2025.jpg


Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Noah Centineo (Warfare) and Roman Reigns (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) are in talks to star in Legendary’s live-action Street Fighter movie, based on the Capcom video games, sources tell Deadline.

According to Jeff Sneider, Andrew Koji is in talks to play Ryu and Noah Centineo is set to play Ken Masters. Roman Reigns is in negotiations to play Akuma. Per Borys Kit, his sources inform him Jason Momoa will play Blanka.

Plot of the film remains under wraps. In February, Bad Trip‘s Kitao Sakurai boarded as director, inheriting the project from Talk To Me‘s Danny & Michael Philippou, who attached themselves in April of 2023, following Legendary’s acquisition of exclusive film and TV rights to the Street Fighter IP. The film adaptation is being co-developed and co-produced alongside Capcom, the developer and publisher of the video games. No word has emerged yet on who has written and who specifically will produce the actioner.

Launched in 1987, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games revolving around intense one-on-one battles between a diverse cast of martial artists. The games often center around a global fighting tournament organized by M. Bison, the leader of the evil organization Shadaloo. Street Fighter has sold over 55 million units worldwide since launch, making it one of the most well-known and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

Known for roles on the series Warrior and Gangs of London, as well as films like Bullet Train and Boy Kills World, Koji will next be seen starring in the Tubi Original Worth the Wait and Prime Video heist series Haven, among other projects.

Coming off of Warner Bros and Legendary’s phenomenon A Minecraft Movie, which is approaching $1B at the global box office, Momoa will next be seen starring in Apple’s miniseries Chief of War, out August 1, and Legendary’s live action/animated road trip adventure Animal Friends, out October 10. Other upcoming projects include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (where he plays Lobo), Dune: Messiah (where he reprises as Duncan Idaho), and action comedy The Wrecking Crew opposite Dave Bautista, to name just a few.

Centineo was most recently seen starring in A24’s intensely immersive Warfare, from Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, as well as Netflix’s spy series The Recruit.

A pro wrestler born Leati Joseph Anoa’i with one of the longest world title reigns in the history of the WWE, Reigns has previously made appearances in films like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Wrong Missy.

Speedy1 said:
Ah Sahm is in this and therefore I am too.

Decent cast, I’ll probably go see it in the theater.

Edit: How is Momoa NOT Zangief???
Zangief will likely be filled by some like scandinavian strong man who's got massive bulk. Momoa for Blanka makes sense becuase blanka is more ripped.
 
I'm fucking in.

Who's playing who?
 
Unknown Pleasures said:
Zangief will likely be filled by some like scandinavian strong man who's got massive bulk. Momoa for Blanka makes sense becuase blanka is more ripped.
My fear is Eddie Hall jump in for it, because Eddie while face can sell it, he's is too short to play Gief
images
images

Some Haftor size strongman would deliver Gief well


Put Brian Stann on hollywood roids and blond hair dye for Guile, he was american soldier too
hqdefault.jpg
d659f47e7fc0d674768eac44f97444512f91a6b5.png


I don't think we should even need an excuse to put Veronika Miller on camo thong leotard, but we can justify it with she would look like a great Cammy lol
veronika-miller-german-track-field-athlete-v0-jz34mor4sihe1.jpg

cmy.png



Fei Long is easy, funny this guy already played as Ryu
gulfnews%2Fimport%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2F190816-bruce-lee_16c9b08643c_large.jpg

Fei-Long-Street-Fighters-h-big.jpg


If they go out of SF2 classic cast Sage northcutt is literally born to play Luke lol
anyone-else-want-sage-northcutt-v0-hjbfhatl17wd1.jpeg

outfit01.png
 
E. Honda was one my favourites, as well.

Actually looking forward to this.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Roman Reigns is in negotiations to play Akuma.
As a semi-WWE fan (I only watch the premium events) and an old-school Street Fighter fan (haven't played anything since the 90s)...

Reigns playing Akuma would be a perfect casting.

Never saw that Hobbs & Shaw movie, but over the last 5 years in WWE he's proven to have a sinister energy, he definitely has screen presence, and Street Fighter movies typically don't require extravagant acting performances that might be nominated for an Oscar.
[That said, Raul Julia absolutely deserved one.]
 
Who are you kidding? Hollywood would never cast it this perfectly.

We'll probably get Michael B Jordan as Ken.
 
TCE said:
Wonder who will play Vega and Saget.
Dude who played first GoT Daario could make good Vega (now he's older but was viilain in SNider netflix shit and he still young)
b36bfcb78a4028ba6d728f517bf050ac.jpg
blr.png



Sagat will probably take some nba guy or something
A 6'11" Montanha Silva was the perfect man for it back in the days
sddefault.jpg

MeebS68_mfaR3NwxdTyksKjTYt4JH-yowruFFseauQXhS3hjJIAa9l4wtGYfpC7-32TPOKPiVUq4X-F819_ArTK1W9vOeA
545981-sagat_in_street_fighter_4.jpg


GearSolidMetal said:
Braun Strowmana
seen he's 2 meters, would be acceptable Zangief

Doomer said:
M. Bison one of the best villain in all of media.
If they can afford Momoa for fucking Blanka, for Bison i say Bardem should be still within budget

Would also be best actor in the role that require best acting
monstruos_5bf7.jpg

character_header_mbison_alt.jpg
 
Unknown Pleasures said:
Zangief will likely be filled by some like scandinavian strong man who's got massive bulk. Momoa for Blanka makes sense becuase blanka is more ripped.
The Red Guardian guy from Thunderbolts will be Zangief, guaranteed, haha.

I'm so down with this. I really enjoyed the latest Mortal Kombat film, thought it delivered!
 
