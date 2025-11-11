Media Streamer joins Khabib's class, Islam tells him to call police

Well, he got what he wanted right?
 
I fuckin hate influencers.

Especially these “chosen” influencers who are put there on purpose. Marketed and pushed to have an extensive reach over this young generation.

They are diabolically put in place to make young people even dumber than they already are lol
 
What is with all these lame Islam videos being posted here lately? None of them are interesting in any way.
 
I see a lot of Islam Makhachev propaganda clips on social media here lately.

I guess he's got a good sense of humor. He also looks like a slight psychopath with that knife.
 
I wish some of the smellier people I've rolled with over the years would follow that advice.
Yeah theres nothing like grappling with a smelly person. We had a kid with down syndrome walking around who had the full package, smelly and unaware of his own strenght plus lacking the ability to control it to begin with. I know, i know the kid couldnt help himself but it gets quite annoying having to grapple with him on a weekly basis while hes going full force while being the older, bigger and heavier kid by quite a bit. plus he quite often had these rage attacks where he turned agressive lol. Man was always a real bummer being paired with him, you just knew hell end up hurting you in some way if you didnt bring your A game. Youd get thrown with some half ass grapple technique landing on the top of your head severly cranking your neck all the while hes totally unaware your in pain nor does he understand he did anything wrong so while your in pain hell be putting you into a faulty armbar almost ripping your arm off. I would have been sympathetic to his condition but he was also just a massive asshole . He acted like he was better then everyone else. always looking for problems with his low life buddies . So yeah an asshole smelly down syndrome kid.... it still feels like i shouldnt be saying this lol
 
What is with all these lame Islam videos being posted here lately? None of them are interesting in any way.
lol @ you watching all of them anyway
 
Is this a clickbait title? The "call police" was clearly a joke and it's not clear that he showed up unannounced.
 
