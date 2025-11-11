Hellowhosthat said: I wish some of the smellier people I've rolled with over the years would follow that advice. Click to expand...

Yeah theres nothing like grappling with a smelly person. We had a kid with down syndrome walking around who had the full package, smelly and unaware of his own strenght plus lacking the ability to control it to begin with. I know, i know the kid couldnt help himself but it gets quite annoying having to grapple with him on a weekly basis while hes going full force while being the older, bigger and heavier kid by quite a bit. plus he quite often had these rage attacks where he turned agressive lol. Man was always a real bummer being paired with him, you just knew hell end up hurting you in some way if you didnt bring your A game. Youd get thrown with some half ass grapple technique landing on the top of your head severly cranking your neck all the while hes totally unaware your in pain nor does he understand he did anything wrong so while your in pain hell be putting you into a faulty armbar almost ripping your arm off. I would have been sympathetic to his condition but he was also just a massive asshole . He acted like he was better then everyone else. always looking for problems with his low life buddies . So yeah an asshole smelly down syndrome kid.... it still feels like i shouldnt be saying this lol