Streamer gets elbowed by former UFC fighter

Do you guys remember Tiki Ghosn? Deen the Great was disrespecting him and saying he was going to knock him out in his stream



Video: Lippy streamer Deen The Great gets elbowed by former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn

Are social media influencers ever going to learn not to mess with UFC fighters in the wild? In the latest example of someone forgetting they’re not safely sitting behind a keyboard, Kick streamer and occasional Misfits Boxing fighter Deen The Great (real name Nurideen Shabazz) just got elbowed...
I don't think he knew Tiki was a UFC fighter and who's famous for getting into bar fights in the 90s
 
The brother coping L last 2 days lol. Got slapped by Larry Wheels for hitting on his wife and punched the next day for disrespecting his elder
 
F around and find out. At first I thought the guy at the end in the red shirt was Rampage, but that dude looked way too thin to be Rampage 2026.
 
Deen was not out. They stopped it because of a cut
 
Mouthy ittle punk boy FAFO.

Started an argument at a party, and within arms distance, told a much bigger man he was going to slap him.

Guess what? He was struck down quickly, never even took his shot to slap the man.

Far too many people think they can threaten someone because they've done it their whole life and not been put in their place...

then they meet someone that just don't give AF if they go to jail for assaulting a smart a$$.

Both come across as arseholes.

50 years old and still getting into fights because he felt disrespected or some shit, is pathetic. Clear cheap shot too.

Fucking Rampage clearly a dick at this point, too.
 
Disappointment to all the Dean's out there...

flounder-animal-house-dean-vernon-wormer.gif
 
