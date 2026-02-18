Streamer gets elbowed by former UFC fighter

F1980
Do you guys remember Tiki Ghosn? Deen the Great was disrespecting him and saying he was going to knock him out in his stream
Video: Lippy streamer Deen The Great gets elbowed by former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn
Are social media influencers ever going to learn not to mess with UFC fighters in the wild? In the latest example of someone forgetting they’re not safely sitting behind a keyboard, Kick streamer and occasional Misfits Boxing fighter Deen The Great (real name Nurideen Shabazz) just got elbowed...
sports.yahoo.com
