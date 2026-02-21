Strategy Games Thread

Cal Cutter said: My big issue with into the breach is just like my issue with unity of command. They are puzzle games disguised as strategy games. Click to expand...

GtehMVP said: I never bought HOI IV, but played the hell out of HOI 3. I loved the complexity, and the way you could play as small nations and turn them into juggernauts, but they are very dry games, next to no pizazz. HOI IV's presentation looks miles better, but they are, as you put it, cumbersome.



Did you play HOI3? If so, how would you compare it?



I used to use Stardock's old/defunct PC platform as my strategy storefront (lost access to tons of games), loved their Sins of a Solar Empire, there was nothing like it, especially mod overhauls like BSG and Star Wars.



Anyone playing Sins of a Solar Empire 2? One big limitation of the first game was it being built on 32 bit. It could only handle so much. I always meant to pick up the sequel, came out last year I think, though I'm still butt hurt about them selling their store to Gamespot and it eventually shutting down.



My fav strategy game is prob the Axis and Allies RTS from 2004-ish, so many good times. Sup Commander, DOW games, and Rise of nations come to mind first. It's been a while since I've played a good RTS with base building. Click to expand...

That's true. I do like that type of strategy every now and again and the interface has a nice aesthetic. Into the Breach is not a game I play often, but it does hold a place.I played both Hearts of Iron II and HOI III. I would never go back to those. HOI IV is where it's at.Aside from getting your Army, Navy, and Air Force to do what you want them to do, HOI IV is a must play. It's immersive. When you figure out how to grow your civilian industry and when to convert those to military industry, concluding what technology your country needs to focus on and how to build divisions, it becomes a lot of fun.When the shit hits the fan, it can be overwhelming. And boy howdy, there are 20 things you have to be considering at all times (as you speed up time). You forget one option, like not clicking deprioritize division reinforcements and division upgrades and failing to prioritize your division deployment queues when building up, you might as well start over. I spend hours with the details and the options before clicking the play button. In the beginning, one important key is organizing your forces and training them immediately.I always played Sins of a Solar Empire on Steam. I haven't played part 2 but it's on my wishlist. It looks splendid and reviewers are logging in hundreds of hours. And just so you know, all of these games go on sale on Steam all the time, especially at the end of June and at the end of December.There is an Axis & Allies online game that is popular. Reviewers logging in hundreds of hours. I haven't played it though.