Strategy Games Thread

Oct 1, 2025
4X
Grand Strategy
Wargames
Strategy/Tactics Roleplaying games
Production Chain/Tycoon games

Discuss all and any of them here.

81jqWQ6cEPL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg


Yes I prefer old school titles, how could you tell?
 
My favourite 4x game is the super underrated Star Wars Rebellion


152e404ff0f082bcba0a1b867ccad5650a79013c5fb4ee55bdbe088efba4742a_product_card_v2_mobile_slider...jpg

You could play as either the Empire or the Rebels and each required totally different styles of play. As Empire you had to scour the universe trying to find Rebel hideouts, and as the Rebels you needed to hide in the outer systems and build up your strength until you could challenge

The thing I love most about it is the inclusion of a large number of Star Wars characters, who all had different skills and uses. You could have Thrawn doing research for you or leading your fleets, send out Chewbacca on sabotage or kidnapping missions ... Most important were the diplomats you needed to influence planets onto your side. Big part of the game was finding and hunting down the major characters from the enemy faction. You could build just about everything, including Death Stars. Destroy planets albeit at a huge diplomatic cost. There is a 3D Fleet Combat system that was janky as hell even back when this first released and is better avoided but apart from that I love everything about this game, and I still go back to it from time to time.
 
played a lot of war sails recently but got fed up with the AI, especially that of my own goddamn vassals
 
i somehow never heard of this, but i bought that friggin phantom menace game :(
 
I recently reinstalled this. I heard about it late. But I'm thinking about trying to learn and understand it.

It's a shame this got overshadowed so much by Empire At War
 
Hearts of Iron IV and Stellaris are very good. They are updated frequently. But they are still a bit cumbersome. You have to sit down and study the mechanics for a few weeks.

Civilization VI is good but lacks depth. Atilla, Rome 2, and Rome Remastered are all great as far as big-picture building and high-level resource management are concerned.

Ultimate General is great. Sins of a Solar Empire is great. Cities Skylines is strategic. I suppose.

Darkest Dungeons, Into the Breach, Kards are great.

I have been getting into Unity of Command, Slay the Spire, Oxygen Not Included, and Battle Brothers.
 
I never bought HOI IV, but played the hell out of HOI 3. I loved the complexity, and the way you could play as small nations and turn them into juggernauts, but they are very dry games, next to no pizazz. HOI IV's presentation looks miles better, but they are, as you put it, cumbersome.

Did you play HOI3? If so, how would you compare it?

I used to use Stardock's old/defunct PC platform as my strategy storefront (lost access to tons of games), loved their Sins of a Solar Empire, there was nothing like it, especially mod overhauls like BSG and Star Wars.

Anyone playing Sins of a Solar Empire 2? One big limitation of the first game was it being built on 32 bit. It could only handle so much. I always meant to pick up the sequel, came out last year I think, though I'm still butt hurt about them selling their store to Gamespot and it eventually shutting down.

My fav strategy game is prob the Axis and Allies RTS from 2004-ish, so many good times. Sup Commander, DOW games, and Rise of nations come to mind first. It's been a while since I've played a good RTS with base building.
 
That's true. I do like that type of strategy every now and again and the interface has a nice aesthetic. Into the Breach is not a game I play often, but it does hold a place.

I played both Hearts of Iron II and HOI III. I would never go back to those. HOI IV is where it's at.

Aside from getting your Army, Navy, and Air Force to do what you want them to do, HOI IV is a must play. It's immersive. When you figure out how to grow your civilian industry and when to convert those to military industry, concluding what technology your country needs to focus on and how to build divisions, it becomes a lot of fun.

When the shit hits the fan, it can be overwhelming. And boy howdy, there are 20 things you have to be considering at all times (as you speed up time). You forget one option, like not clicking deprioritize division reinforcements and division upgrades and failing to prioritize your division deployment queues when building up, you might as well start over. I spend hours with the details and the options before clicking the play button. In the beginning, one important key is organizing your forces and training them immediately.

I always played Sins of a Solar Empire on Steam. I haven't played part 2 but it's on my wishlist. It looks splendid and reviewers are logging in hundreds of hours. And just so you know, all of these games go on sale on Steam all the time, especially at the end of June and at the end of December.

There is an Axis & Allies online game that is popular. Reviewers logging in hundreds of hours. I haven't played it though.
 
Loved Advance Wars and Wargroove, wich was fantasy rip-off of it



I kinda liked Sega's Valkyrie Chronicles, don't remember wich chapters i played though

Already bought this beefore xmas, but even if i'm 100% sure will love it it's weeks/months i can't force myself to begin it because i hate so much day1 tutorials lmao


I promised myself to buy this too

but make no sense buy it before i tackle and complete MST, maybe meanwhile price go down, good thing of my crazy backlogs is i end up buy shit with 50% discount or more lol

Anybody played Tiny Metal?

if is good, the 2nd chapter will come out in 2026
 
1772152476392.jpeg
1772152516004.jpeg
I used to be hooked on this game for a few years. You can use historically accurate ships and aircraft or design your own. It's not a great game but I was hooked on ww2 shit when I first played it.
 
This past June summer sale, I picked up Lords of the Realm II for something around $0.40.

I would have paid real money to have had P.T.O. IV when it came out. I couldn't find the PC version, locally.
 
Think I bought LotR III but don't even remember playing it. LotR II was fire back in the day. You're people are starving, my lord.

I've always enjoyed most of the Total War Games, specifically Rome & Medieval II. Civ5 is also goat-worthy
 
