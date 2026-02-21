Strategy Games Thread

I never bought HOI IV, but played the hell out of HOI 3. I loved the complexity, and the way you could play as small nations and turn them into juggernauts, but they are very dry games, next to no pizazz. HOI IV's presentation looks miles better, but they are, as you put it, cumbersome.
Did you play HOI3? If so, how would you compare it?
I used to use Stardock's old/defunct PC platform as my strategy storefront (lost access to tons of games), loved their Sins of a Solar Empire, there was nothing like it, especially mod overhauls like BSG and Star Wars.
Anyone playing Sins of a Solar Empire 2? One big limitation of the first game was it being built on 32 bit. It could only handle so much. I always meant to pick up the sequel, came out last year I think, though I'm still butt hurt about them selling their store to Gamespot and it eventually shutting down.
My fav strategy game is prob the Axis and Allies RTS from 2004-ish, so many good times. Sup Commander, DOW games, and Rise of nations come to mind first. It's been a while since I've played a good RTS with base building.