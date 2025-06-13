Strategies to revive the UFC

brody_in_ga
The general consensus seems to be that the UFC has fallen on hard times lately. We all know it... The UFC knows it... So what, in your opinion, would the UFC need to do to reverse course? Here are my suggestions:
- Leave ESPN
The app is terrible. The UFC should pursue other avenues like Amazon or Netflix.
- Limit WMMA
The UFC should start another league exclusively for WMMA. The ladies just dont enough talent to put 2-3 fights on every card.
- Better time management
UFC events are way too long. Trimming some of the excess fat would result in a better product.
Your suggestions?
