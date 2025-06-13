Strategies to revive the UFC

They don't have to do any of that.



1. They're already allowing PED's by getting rid of usada. They just can't publicly admit it. They have to be like the NFL where they put on a good show pretending to fight ped usage.



I actually think this is fair, because both fighters could juice, instead of one person getting an advantage because he hides under the cage or has picos or whatever.





2. They need to give up on the ppv model and just take the pain that comes with it. The ppv model was already dead anyway, and the ESPN deal just allowed them to pretend it was still alive for a few extra years.



Then they can sign with Netflix. This will give them the exposure they need, and many people already have Netflix or may buy it rather than illegally stream fights, since Netflix has a lot of other stuff worth watching too.



3. Then do the damn pride-style entrances. We've been saying this for years, but it makes the product so much more exciting.



4. Then develop a consistent rule around when a fighter gets stripped of a title. I mean Germain de Randomie got stripped right away and Jones will apparently still have the title when he's 80 years old. It cheapens your product and makes it look like your sport is kinda "fixed"