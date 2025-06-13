Strategies to revive the UFC

The general consensus seems to be that the UFC has fallen on hard times lately. We all know it... The UFC knows it... So what, in your opinion, would the UFC need to do to reverse course? Here are my suggestions:

- Leave ESPN

The app is terrible. The UFC should pursue other avenues like Amazon or Netflix.

- Limit WMMA

The UFC should start another league exclusively for WMMA. The ladies just dont enough talent to put 2-3 fights on every card.

- Better time management

UFC events are way too long. Trimming some of the excess fat would result in a better product.

Your suggestions?
 
- Fire the following people:
  • Dana White
  • Hunter Campbell
  • Sean Shelby
  • Mick Maynard
  • Joe Rogan
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Michael Bisping
  • Paul Felder
- Dissolve TKO Holdings

- Cut 60% of the roster

- Reduce PPV prices by 65%

- Have 2 events per month

- Allow all PEDs
 
Have the ring girls participate in an oil wrestling match inside the cage between fights :)
images
 
Trim the roster and make all the fighters fight at least 3-4 times a year. No more sitting out and trying to cherry-pick matchups.

Get rid of the 10 billion ads and gambling plugs on every event, people get pissed when a PPV has more ad time than fight time and the fight night cards are even worse.

Bring back Mike Goldberg and Mario Yamasaki.

Instruct the refs to let fighters be warriors, the fight ain't over till someone taps or stops moving.

Thunderdome matches will be available for fighters who have a grudge against each other, there are no rules and they get to beat each other until they're happy.
 
They don't have to do any of that.

1. They're already allowing PED's by getting rid of usada. They just can't publicly admit it. They have to be like the NFL where they put on a good show pretending to fight ped usage.

I actually think this is fair, because both fighters could juice, instead of one person getting an advantage because he hides under the cage or has picos or whatever.


2. They need to give up on the ppv model and just take the pain that comes with it. The ppv model was already dead anyway, and the ESPN deal just allowed them to pretend it was still alive for a few extra years.

Then they can sign with Netflix. This will give them the exposure they need, and many people already have Netflix or may buy it rather than illegally stream fights, since Netflix has a lot of other stuff worth watching too.

3. Then do the damn pride-style entrances. We've been saying this for years, but it makes the product so much more exciting.

4. Then develop a consistent rule around when a fighter gets stripped of a title. I mean Germain de Randomie got stripped right away and Jones will apparently still have the title when he's 80 years old. It cheapens your product and makes it look like your sport is kinda "fixed"
 
Tournament style would be nice to mix things up. Maybe not all the time but make the pay incentive high enough to get serious interest....
 
Cut the roster and number of cards in half so every card can be filled with mostly meaningful fights people actually care about.

Matchmaking with a purpose and stop chasing short term cash grabs. Build up your contenders.

Eliminate ppvs, I know it’s easy to find them online but you’re just making it less accessible. I’d much rather just open up an app on my Roku.
 
Get rid of the uniform deal , looks like shit
Get rid of Dana he’s a complete embarrassment

I do t think we need 5-6 hour cards anymore, the building is empty until the main card starts , people’s attention span isnt that long , have a few cards during the week the same style as dwcs instead of. People watch hockey or basketball for 3 hours a few nights a week , no reason to think they wouldnt watch 2 hirs of mma
 
Treat it more like real sport, based on merit and not privilege. Stop trying to manufacture champions -- when you're doing your best to rig fights, you've gone way too far. Strip Jon and don't ever let this bullshit happen again. Fire Dana out of a cannon.
 
