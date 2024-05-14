Strategies for landing head kicks

And those are just a few ways of setting up head kicks. Some fighters like to look low at their opponent's body or legs, convincing them that a low strike is coming. Then while looking they go up high for a head kick.

Another setup can also be throwing a cross to the body to get your opponent to lower their guard then following up with a rear high roundhouse kick to the head. As seen in Josh Thompson's KO over Nate diaz.





Now despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of effective head kicks land on a fighters rear side it is still possible to land a head kick on your opponent's lead side.

And one fighter in particular who has a very effective system for this Robert Whittaker.

Whitaker is a fighter who fights from an orthodox stance with his left leg forwards, meaning in most cases if he were to throw a rear roundhouse kick to the head it would strike his opponents lead side. And while head kicks aren't as when they strike a fighters lead side because their shoulder can get in the way Whittaker has a simple combo to get around this.

He will simply throw a jab cross followed by a rear roundhouse kick to the head of his opponent. And as seen in the video below Whittaker can be seen almost spamming this combo at will.







The idea behind this setup is that Whittaker uses that jab cross combo to get his opponent to slip his cross making them move right into his head kick.

But when watching this video you'll come to notice that this combo works especially effective when Whittaker’s opponent is a southpaw with their right leg forwards. This is because if Whittaker were to throw this combination at them the head kick will strike their rear side making them more open because there is no shoulder in the way.

Now the reason Whittaker is able to almost spam this combo is not only because the jab cross is a low risk combination but also because of an inherent benefit roundhouse kicks to the head have.

And that benefit is that they are harder to counter than body kicks and leg kicks.

Let me explain.



When throwing a leg kick the most common defense is to check the kick, painfully blocking with your shin causing more damage to your opponent than yourself. There are other counters to leg kicks as well like stepping deep inside as your opponent kicks to counter with a punch. Or if your opponent kicks to close you can also counter with punches too.

Now when it comes to body kicks you run the risk of kicking your opponent directly in the elbow which is a painful mistake to make, or you run the risk of getting your kick caught by your opponent putting them in a great position to counter you. However when it comes to head kicks there is no traditional counter to them like there is with leg kicks and body kicks. While you will see fighters occasionally pull or lean back from a head kick this is a flashy more high risk maneuver that requires great timing, it also leaves you body and legs exposed. But when it comes to head kicks the most common defense to them is to either step backwards away from the kick or to block the kick with your forearms, still taking the force of the blow directly. And in some cases if the head kick is not blocked directly you can actually still cause damage to your opponent.

In a fight between cung le and frank shamrock, le threw a number of head kicks to shamrock's arms. However despite the fact the shamrock was blocking le’s head kicks he was not blocking correctly, using both arms to take the force of the blow. And this actually led to Shamrock's arm being broken from Cung le’s kicks.



As you can now tell there are in fact many ways to set up head kicks despite it being a more low percentage move to land. In many examples of head kicks knockouts the fighter who knockouts their opponent only really throws one head kick to get the job done. And this demonstrates a very important concept when setting up head kicks and that is patience.

Patience is a very key element in all of martial arts and combat sports. But when It comes to head kicks it is important to work hard on your set up. Meaning you must really take the time to condition your opponent so they effortlessly fall into your trap. So instead of spamming head kicks hoping one will land you must work hard on trapping your opponent so when you do throw your head kick you kn

ow it is going to land