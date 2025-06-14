Strangest Fighter Rituals and Superstitions

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 12,223
- Reaction score
- 26,348
Throughout human history, superstition has had a much stronger grasp on us than we may think. From man's first laws, to throwing salt over your left shoulder, to knocking on wood, man has always looked towards the esoteric to win any small advantage he can.
What are the strangest fighter superstitions you've heard of?
Machida pee drinking
Jackson-Wink fighters tweak their nipples
Jan Blachowicz regularly returns to a forest in his hometown of Warsaw, Poland, to touch the rope used by a man he found who’d hanged himself.
Conor McGregor would carry his grandfathers hat to every fight until it was stolen out of his car
What are the strangest fighter superstitions you've heard of?
Machida pee drinking
Jackson-Wink fighters tweak their nipples
Jan Blachowicz regularly returns to a forest in his hometown of Warsaw, Poland, to touch the rope used by a man he found who’d hanged himself.
Conor McGregor would carry his grandfathers hat to every fight until it was stolen out of his car