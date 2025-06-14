Strangest Fighter Rituals and Superstitions

Throughout human history, superstition has had a much stronger grasp on us than we may think. From man's first laws, to throwing salt over your left shoulder, to knocking on wood, man has always looked towards the esoteric to win any small advantage he can.

What are the strangest fighter superstitions you've heard of?

Machida pee drinking
mma_s_machida01_576.jpg


Jackson-Wink fighters tweak their nipples
giphy.gif


Jan Blachowicz regularly returns to a forest in his hometown of Warsaw, Poland, to touch the rope used by a man he found who’d hanged himself.
jan-blachowicz.jpg


Conor McGregor would carry his grandfathers hat to every fight until it was stolen out of his car
431A6D9900000578-0-Conor_McGregor_has_previously_spoken_about_his_habit_with_the_ha-a-50_1502276065746.jpg
 
mkt said:
Didn't know about Jan. Very weird. Sounds more like something Jiri or Jean Silva would do.
Click to expand...
Blachowicz doesn’t say when he found the man, whom he encountered while walking his dog and initially mistook for alive. He said when he called authorities, a police officer on the scene asked if he took part of the rope used to hang the man.

“‘When you find a hanged man, you take his rope for luck,” Blachowicz remembers of the officer’s reaction. “‘That’s what people believed in the old days.’ I checked the internet, and sure enough, that is exactly what people thought and believed in. If you don’t believe me, check for yourself.”

If you're ever gambling and hear that someone "carries a rope in their pocket" that's an allusion to the thought that the rope is empowered by the death of the condemned, bringing luck and good health to those who carried them.

Thankfully, we've moved on from our other gallows related trinkets, such as a Hand of Glory (click at own risk, picture is a severed and pickled hand of a criminal).
 
Tito Ortiz would read the entire collected works of Swami Vivekananda during every training camp.
 
Matt Lindland's ritual of not showering for weeks leading up to a fight
 
