MescalineDreams
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2016
- Messages
- 30,580
- Reaction score
- 6,021
Just in time for world war 3 Comradès
1st season was goodI liked the first seasons and season 2 was alright. Could t make it through season 3 though. Watched like 2 or 3 episodes and just kind of gave up on it. Did it get any better?
Part of what made the first season so great was the mystery. That was pretty much gone after season one. I thought the monster made out of exploded rates was jumping the shark
Season 1 was great. Funny how some media, music or television can invigorate old memories. It was winter here when the show first aired. The bride and I would rug up after a nice dinner with the doggos and watch. Good times
Yea that's how I feel about the seasons1st season was good
2nd was trash
3rd was really good, on par with the first season imo
Shoulda kept watching
I never finished the 3rd season should I?
Fuck yea! reliving this magical scene again to pump myself up for the new season
Sure.
Though it obviously depends on why you stopped watching.
actually thought season 2 sucked but season 3 was really goodI liked the first seasons and season 2 was alright. Could t make it through season 3 though. Watched like 2 or 3 episodes and just kind of gave up on it. Did it get any better? A totally thought
Part of what made the first season so great was the mystery. That was pretty much gone after season one. I thought the monster made out of exploded rates was jumping the shark
No reason really. I started the first two episodes. Got side tracked with life things. When it came time to watch TV again, the compulsion to finish it wasn't there. I liked seasons one and two, so I'm baffled as to why I stopped as well. same thing happened with Agents of SHIELD and West World. In the mean time there were other shows I binged through, so it's not a feeling of not wanting to binge or watch shows. I'm currently obsessed with "The Outsider".