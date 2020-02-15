Television Stranger Things 4 (New Trailer)

Kind of surprised they confirmed Hopper so soon. Everyone 'knew' he was there, but i wasn't expecting to see it shown in a teaser trailer. I love this show, can't wait for its return.
 
Season 1 was great. Funny how some media, music or television can invigorate old memories. It was winter here when the show first aired. The bride and I would rug up after a nice dinner with the doggos and watch. Good times
 
I liked the first seasons and season 2 was alright. Could t make it through season 3 though. Watched like 2 or 3 episodes and just kind of gave up on it. Did it get any better?

Part of what made the first season so great was the mystery. That was pretty much gone after season one. I thought the monster made out of exploded rates was jumping the shark
 
I had never watch ST til season 3. So I binge watched every season in a week.
 
Blayt7hh said:
I liked the first seasons and season 2 was alright. Could t make it through season 3 though. Watched like 2 or 3 episodes and just kind of gave up on it. Did it get any better?

Part of what made the first season so great was the mystery. That was pretty much gone after season one. I thought the monster made out of exploded rates was jumping the shark
Click to expand...
1st season was good

2nd was trash

3rd was really good, on par with the first season imo

Shoulda kept watching
 
The Witcher said:
Season 1 was great. Funny how some media, music or television can invigorate old memories. It was winter here when the show first aired. The bride and I would rug up after a nice dinner with the doggos and watch. Good times
Click to expand...

You just painted the cosiest picture for me. Good shit.
 
cool, i hope this season keeps being good like the last one and doesnt suck
 
MescalineDreams said:
1st season was good

2nd was trash

3rd was really good, on par with the first season imo

Shoulda kept watching
Click to expand...
Yea that's how I feel about the seasons
1 is one my favorite TV shows ever
2 was fuckin terrible, especially that random ass X Men origin story episode that thankfully seems to have been completely forgotten about in the show
3 was a return to what made me love season 1
Got high hopes for season 4
 
Fuck yea! reliving this magical scene again to pump myself up for the new season
 
I never finished the 3rd season should I?
 
Didn't know so many didn't like the second season. I liked it.
 
Looks like we’re on track for a Christmas release.
 
Iroh said:
Sure.

Though it obviously depends on why you stopped watching.
Click to expand...

No reason really. I started the first two episodes. Got side tracked with life things. When it came time to watch TV again, the compulsion to finish it wasn't there. I liked seasons one and two, so I'm baffled as to why I stopped as well. same thing happened with Agents of SHIELD and West World. In the mean time there were other shows I binged through, so it's not a feeling of not wanting to binge or watch shows. I'm currently obsessed with "The Outsider".
 
Blayt7hh said:
I liked the first seasons and season 2 was alright. Could t make it through season 3 though. Watched like 2 or 3 episodes and just kind of gave up on it. Did it get any better? A totally thought

Part of what made the first season so great was the mystery. That was pretty much gone after season one. I thought the monster made out of exploded rates was jumping the shark
Click to expand...
actually thought season 2 sucked but season 3 was really good
 
FyrFytr998 said:
No reason really. I started the first two episodes. Got side tracked with life things. When it came time to watch TV again, the compulsion to finish it wasn't there. I liked seasons one and two, so I'm baffled as to why I stopped as well. same thing happened with Agents of SHIELD and West World. In the mean time there were other shows I binged through, so it's not a feeling of not wanting to binge or watch shows. I'm currently obsessed with "The Outsider".
Click to expand...

I'd just pick it up if I were you, then. I know the feeling though. Sometimes I mean to continue a show later, but never really do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies 28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE (First Trailer)
2
Replies
21
Views
450
BoomStronk
BoomStronk

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,097
Messages
58,023,443
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top