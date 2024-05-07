Strange newfoundland language phenomenon I've experienced.

So I get immigrants talking in their native language together. This is kind of different though.

I live in Alberta and lots of newfies come here to work. Some of them have a little bit of an accent and some you can't even tell. Every time I've witnessed them interact they always change to something like this:



Anyone else experience this or something similar?
 
