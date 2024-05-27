Strange food things you or your friends do

Aegon Spengler

Aegon Spengler

Sometimes when I eat pizza I like to put a bit of vinegar on it. Not too much. You would be surprised how good it is. Vinegar goes great on french fries which are savory, and so is pizza. I suppose I would be hanged and spit on like Mussolini if I did that in Italy. Maybe I will

Also some people I know put red jello on roast beef. It's actually not bad.

Get a 10lb round steak, smother it in yellow mustard and pack it with water softener salt, put it directly on white hot coals on the grill and cover for 15 minutes, pull it out and do the same on the other side for 15 minutes, pull it off and wrap in foil for 10 minutes, slice and serve.
 
My girlfriend puts ketchup on everything. Poutine, Kraft dinner, club sandwiches, chicken…. Everything.

I don’t mind ketchup but it’s excessive.
 
