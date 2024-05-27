Strange food things you or your friends do

Sometimes when I eat pizza I like to put a bit of vinegar on it. Not too much. You would be surprised how good it is. Vinegar goes great on french fries which are savory, and so is pizza. I suppose I would be hanged and spit on like Mussolini if I did that in Italy. Maybe I will



Also some people I know put red jello on roast beef. It's actually not bad.



This guy goes around and reviews pizza. I put vinegar on this pizza. Don't tell him



