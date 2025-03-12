Straight Punches and Rotation of the Fists

Hello, guys!

I was wondering about the rotation of the punching arm, while using straight punches. While for hooks and uppercuts it is clear that the alignment of fists comes from the forearms, with the straight punches we have two options. First- to rotate the arm from the forearm, to the desired angle of the fist. And second- to rotate the arm form the shoulder. Of course, we can rotate from both joints- elbow and shoulder.



I am asking because some traditional martial arts advocate the idea to keep the elbow pointing down, even in the final stage of the punch. From other hand I see some boxers, rotate the whole arm and the elbows are pointing sideways or even upwards sometimes.