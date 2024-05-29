Its everybody's story, the story untold...we walk hand in hand until this story unfolds.

The story of love, heartbreak and pain...the type of story that it hurts to explain.



This tale is millenniums old and nobody ever told...it the same way, yet we have all felt it deeply.

The heart is either a bull or its sheepy, the towns are near or far but our hearts are the same, it doesn't change no matter the country name...its pain.



You claim, it doesn't bother you but when you're alone it showers you...the break...its real, even the cold hearted feel.

It twists your chest like wringing out your clothes after falling in a puddle... you're befuddled, wish you were cuddled, but unfortunately you're scuttled out of your own heart...vacant... misplaced it.



Just face it, we're not as different as you think...you and eye both blink.

We both think.



We've both had that feeling, its part of the human condition love either happens and stays or it never comes to fruition.

In both cases pain is present, its presence is the knife edge we balance life upon...its what makes life exciting.



I know how you feel... I've felt it too...but don't forget we're together on this spinning rock, the storm is always right around the corner... don't say I didn't warn ya.





I'll be here for you.





~SL