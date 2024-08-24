Stop giving Cannonier main events

Yeah, I have to agree. Cannonier is probably a great dude, but I think he needs to move back to 3 round fights. I get that today’s fight is the UFC hoping Borralho beats him to build him as a title contender, but he’s been in the main event of the last 4 cards he fought on and none of them were very memorable.
 
I think it's a quick rebound because the last stoppage was questionable and he's always available and taking on dudes way above him in the rankings

Props to Jarred
 
He's had good fights but he's slowin down. That Whittaker fight ruled tho.
 
The Vetorri fight was pretty awesome. Imavov fight not so much, but rangy strikers are his weakness. Give him a wrestle-boxer or grappler like Vetorri/Brunson/Hermanson/Branch & he shines.

Yes he's 40 but with his genetics & being at MW that's not the hindrance that most divisions would dictate it to be.
 
His last match was only memorable because of the early stoppage. But yeah, he isn’t headline worthy anymore.
 
Perhaps this sport isnt for you lol.


This is a solid main event for a fight night...

UFC trying to convince the masses Alex P. Vs Roundtree is PPV worthy is another story
 
Hope so but the cannon is very good at neutralizing and squeaking by on the cards. He robbed Strickland by doing just that.
What Strickland had nothing to do with it?
The guy didn't even go for the kill vs Izzy outside of 1 sequence and the last 10 seconds, where he was throwing teep kicks and screaming...
 
No stop giving guys like Marcin Tybura and Tai Tuivasa main event
This is actually a good main event, feed the old to the young and if Cannonier wins give him a big fight
 
Yuuup. Plenty of people (myself included) like him as a person, but as a fighter, especially under the big lights, he's always pretty "meh" or even boring and tentative. All he needs to do to change that narrative is make this main event exciting, so ball's in his court.
 
