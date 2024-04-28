Stomps are illegal but...

NoSmilez said: You can but nobody is going to have their hand down like that for a long time. There is also the grounded opponent rule. You aren't allowed to stomp a grounded opponent. Click to expand...

So if fighters are in a clinch like Usman vs Masvidal you can stomp the foot. But in a case like this you can't stomp the hand because he is a grounded opponent?So what about a state where they have one hand down and that means you aren't grounded? Is it only illegal to stomp the hand if they are grounded? What if in the above type scenario if you stomped his foot? Is that now illegal because he is grounded?