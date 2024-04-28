Stomps are illegal but...

dipstickjimmy
Foot stomps are allowed. So if your opponent is grounded by having their hand down can you stomp it?
So if fighters are in a clinch like Usman vs Masvidal you can stomp the foot. But in a case like this you can't stomp the hand because he is a grounded opponent?You can but nobody is going to have their hand down like that for a long time. There is also the grounded opponent rule. You aren't allowed to stomp a grounded opponent.