Alright, I changed my mind. Did a deeper dive, liked what I saw, decided to make WRB a permanent position. Added a bunch more today. My average cost per-share is now $78.97.



The company was founded in 1967, by WR Berkley himself, who is still around as chairman of the board. He also owns 1/5th of the shares. When I sold the shares tenish years ago, he was still CEO, but was transitioning out and giving power to his nepo baby son. It was a bit of an unknown, which was one of the reasons I sold. Nepo baby has done well, however. Stock has gone up 357% over the last ten years vs. 173% for the SPY.



The company first went public in 1974, and the performance has been pretty great. They have an average annual gain of 23.3% since 1974 vs. 12.6% for the S&P 500. That's solid outperformance over a long period.



Now they have a market cap of $20 billion, which will make outperformance a bit harder to achieve, but I think they should still be able to do it.



Some people consider them one of the "Mini-Berkshires," along with some others like Markel and Alleghany (which Berkshire actually bought in 2022), but they're really not super similar. While Berkshire switched in large part from mainly owning common stocks to outright buying companies, becoming a sprawling conglomerate, WRB still mainly sticks to fixed income. Out of their total investments around 80% is fixed income. But they're involved in other areas, everything from real estate to arbitrage trading.