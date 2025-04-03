International Stock market collapsing following Putin's tariff announcment

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
5,960
Reaction score
5,439



The broad market index dropped 4%, putting it on track for its worst day since September 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,500 points, or 3.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 5%. The slide across equities was broad, with decliners at the New York Stock Exchange outnumbering advancers by six to one.

www.bbc.com

Trump tariffs live updates: US stock market plunges after Trump unveils worldwide tariffs

As big brands lose value in early trading, the White House tells Wall Street to "trust in President Trump".
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
It sucks, but then again i'm glad I'm out of the market sitting on cash at the moment.

It might be a buying opportunity as this very well could be the worst of the tariffs from what I read this morning ~

www.billionairesportfolio.com

Latest – Billionaire's Portfolio

www.billionairesportfolio.com

April 02, 2025

After the market close, the President revealed details on broad-based tariffs.

It starts on April 5th, with a blanket 10% on all countries.

And if no movement, the escalation would be on April 9th where largely the "reciprocal" tariff plan calls for an amount that's about half of what's currently being charged on U.S. imports.

Excluded from tariffs are copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, bullion, energy and other critical minerals.

So, as Trump said in the Oval office a couple of days ago, the tariffs wouldn’t be of equal scale, but rather they would be “very nice by comparison,” and “lower than what they’ve been charging us."

Even so, not surprisingly, the tariffs are toughest on China. China gets 34% and it seems to be on top of the existing 20% (the blanket China tariff was doubled from 10% to 20% early last month) — so, 54% for China.

Given that these details were delivered AFTER the market close, you get a reaction in thin, after-hours markets. That means big moves. And in this case, it was stocks down, yields down, dollar down.

Now, following the announcement event, Scott Bessent said this would be the high-water mark, assuming no retaliation.

So, we should expect plenty of countries to come to the deal table between now and April 5th, and more into the April 9th escalation date. And with the "high-water mark" in mind, the incremental news should be in the direction of lowering tariffs.
 
You can say this is for the greater good, but your actually hurting real people by causing these market downswings. But they're just a statistic to some. Numbers on a page.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Economy Wall Street ends sharply lower as recession fears loom
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Economy Trump pledges auto, pharma tariffs in ‘near future,’ sowing more trade confusion
Replies
3
Views
143
CantCucktheTuck
CantCucktheTuck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,746
Messages
57,115,509
Members
175,546
Latest member
Couch_Gambler

Share this page

Back
Top