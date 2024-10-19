43 year old, washed, CTE ridden Werdum.



Francis is getting on himself, but a loss to Ferreira would be devastating to his legacy, Ferreira is dangerous but not very good.



He lost to Ante Delija who, while he is no joke, he isn't a finisher, especially not for HW. He finished Ferreira in 4 minutes though.



He also lost to LHW Klidson Abreu, who got stopped in under 2 minutes by a green Jamahal Hill.



But you are right, he did beat Werdum.