DalchaLungiambula
Orange Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2014
- Messages
- 496
- Reaction score
- 723
That is not a tap, you don't tap and then punch.
And Werdum tightened the choke anyway after the tap.
Werdum wanted out
43 year old, washed, CTE ridden Werdum.He beat Werdum
That is not a tap, you don't tap and then punch.
And Werdum tightened the choke anyway after the tap.
Werdum wanted out
This isn't pro wrestling, you don't need 3 taps one is enough, if you don't want it stopped don't make any tapping movements, the fight was overturned bc of his "Brazilian tap".They seriously need to fix the rules to stop Brazilian taps from happening. Refs should only be allowed to stop a submission if the opponent clearly taps three times.
Francis might be washed at this point to though so I wouldn't be surprised if he actually does win, I don't expect it and I'm a matter of fact I expect him to get crushed BUT if he does win by any method I won't be shocked.43 year old, washed, CTE ridden Werdum.
Francis is getting on himself, but a loss to Ferreira would be devastating to his legacy, Ferreira is dangerous but not very good.
He lost to Ante Delija who, while he is no joke, he isn't a finisher, especially not for HW. He finished Ferreira in 4 minutes though.
He also lost to LHW Klidson Abreu, who got stopped in under 2 minutes by a green Jamahal Hill.
But you are right, he did beat Werdum.
That's how I feel, he did in fact do it but it didn't change anything imo bc doom didn't let go until 3 or 4 more bombs so it's hard to really tell wtf really happened there.Looks like a Brazilian tap to me, but Werdum kept going for the choke. Brazilian taps are super dirty and I hate that it looks like Renan did it here but I don’t think it changed the outcome. Still dirty.
Obviously stipe didn’t tap at all whereas Renan did so OP is wrong about that, but still the win seems legit, Brazilian tap aside.
That was absolutely a Brazilian tap. Renan would’ve won anyway, but that’s still dirty and he deserved the NC. If he didn’t try to cheat the outcome would’ve been a win but he tried to cheat so bye bye. Deserved imoHe beat Werdum
It’s very stupid because if he didn’t try to cheat he would’ve just had the win. But he did cheat and I agree with the NC.That's how I feel, he did in fact do it but it didn't change anything imo bc doom didn't let go until 3 or 4 more bombs so it's hard to really tell wtf really happened there.
ExactlyIt’s very stupid because if he didn’t try to cheat he would’ve just had the win. But he did cheat and I agree with the NC.