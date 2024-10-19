Rewatch Stipe tapped harder to Overeem than Ferreira did to Werdum

That is not a tap, you don't tap and then punch.

And Werdum tightened the choke anyway after the tap.

Werdum wanted out
 
Ferreira is no joke

if Ngannou walks through him it’ll be extremely impressive but I think it’s more 50/50

At +200 I got a few $$ on RF but it should be a good fight regardless
 
Dudes got freakishly long arms, can land devastating GnP from a locked in Werdum triangle, Brazilian tap or not!
 
That’s actually very impressive. I never saw that I don’t normally watch this org, but damn. Gonna be a good fight tonight
 
My instinct says the other dude by ko but that is just cause I assume Francis is washed after Joshua ko and hasn’t fought in years
 
They seriously need to fix the rules to stop Brazilian taps from happening. Refs should only be allowed to stop a submission if the opponent clearly taps three times.
 
43 year old, washed, CTE ridden Werdum.

Francis is getting on himself, but a loss to Ferreira would be devastating to his legacy, Ferreira is dangerous but not very good.

He lost to Ante Delija who, while he is no joke, he isn't a finisher, especially not for HW. He finished Ferreira in 4 minutes though.

He also lost to LHW Klidson Abreu, who got stopped in under 2 minutes by a green Jamahal Hill.

But you are right, he did beat Werdum.
 
go-sleep-go-sleep.gif
 
That is not a tap, you don't tap and then punch.



It's a hard one for me bc he does his his shoulder but never stopped punching and doom only releases after 3 or 4 shots to the face so I don't know if he did it bc he was hurt or if he thought he tapped but if that's the case he was actively punching you why would you do that?
 
This isn't pro wrestling, you don't need 3 taps one is enough, if you don't want it stopped don't make any tapping movements, the fight was overturned bc of his "Brazilian tap".

Fake tap is dirty but also you deserve it to be stopped if caught doing it. I don't think he needed to even do that bc he was rocking the fuck out of doom anyway.
 
Looks like a Brazilian tap to me, but Werdum kept going for the choke. Brazilian taps are super dirty and I hate that it looks like Renan did it here but I don’t think it changed the outcome. Still dirty.

Obviously stipe didn’t tap at all whereas Renan did so OP is wrong about that, but still the win seems legit, Brazilian tap aside.
 
43 year old, washed, CTE ridden Werdum.








Francis might be washed at this point to though so I wouldn't be surprised if he actually does win, I don't expect it and I'm a matter of fact I expect him to get crushed BUT if he does win by any method I won't be shocked.
 
Looks like a Brazilian tap to me, but Werdum kept going for the choke. Brazilian taps are super dirty and I hate that it looks like Renan did it here but I don’t think it changed the outcome. Still dirty.


That's how I feel, he did in fact do it but it didn't change anything imo bc doom didn't let go until 3 or 4 more bombs so it's hard to really tell wtf really happened there.
 
He beat Werdum
That was absolutely a Brazilian tap. Renan would’ve won anyway, but that’s still dirty and he deserved the NC. If he didn’t try to cheat the outcome would’ve been a win but he tried to cheat so bye bye. Deserved imo
 
That's how I feel, he did in fact do it but it didn't change anything imo bc doom didn't let go until 3 or 4 more bombs so it's hard to really tell wtf really happened there.
It’s very stupid because if he didn’t try to cheat he would’ve just had the win. But he did cheat and I agree with the NC.
 
