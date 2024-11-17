  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Stipe Should Not Be +455

DaysOfThunder

DaysOfThunder

JBJ waited for Stipe to be 42 before giving him his shot.
Although inactive for 3 & 1/2 years, Stipe is relatively undamaged. He has fought and beat the whose who of heavyweights.
I'll put $200.00 on him to get back $1100.00. The odds are making me do it.
 
Hes +455? Thats hilarious, it shows the intelligence of the MMA community.
 
Then make a bet buddy
 
I mean..as much as I want him to win, he really stands no chance. There's a reason Jon waited this long to fight him. I wouldn't take Stipe with those odds. Ill happily eat crow if I'm wrong.
 
I have been tempted to bet on stipe as well. I don't think that the odds on this fight accurately reflect the way the fight will play out
 
Father time catches up to everyone and as good as Stipe was, I expect him to look rusty and slow. That betting line isn't far off.
 
It's true that Stipe shouldn't be +455; he should be something in the +650 to +900 range.
 
-Sideways- said:
Father time catches up to everyone and as good as Stipe was, I expect him to look rusty and slow. That betting line isn't far off.
Click to expand...
If I compare Stipes last fight with Jones vs Reyes, then Stipe aged better. That doesn't mean it looks like that now though
 
Stipe did absolutely nothing of note in his last fight and got brutally KO'ed. He's just been a firefighter for the past 2 years. He could have a good night but this has Jones decision written all over it to me.
 
