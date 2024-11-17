Stipe Should Not Be +455

DaysOfThunder
JBJ waited for Stipe to be 42 before giving him his shot.
Although inactive for 3 & 1/2 years, Stipe is relatively undamaged. He has fought and beat the whose who of heavyweights.
I'll put $200.00 on him to get back $1100.00. The odds are making me do it.
