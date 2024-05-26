Stipe should be paid not to fight Jones so it increases the chances of Jones versus Aspinall. It seems that’s the best way to convince Stipe to have the better match up at HW.



Stipe is 42. He doesn’t have anything to prove. Some wealthy person should just tell him, “Look Stipe. Whatever Dana is offering you to fight Jones let’s say $1 million. I’ll double that offer, and you don’t have to go through training, and you don’t have to fight.”