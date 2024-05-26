Stipe should be paid not to fight Jones

Stipe should be paid not to fight Jones so it increases the chances of Jones versus Aspinall. It seems that’s the best way to convince Stipe to have the better match up at HW.

Stipe is 42. He doesn’t have anything to prove. Some wealthy person should just tell him, “Look Stipe. Whatever Dana is offering you to fight Jones let’s say $1 million. I’ll double that offer, and you don’t have to go through training, and you don’t have to fight.”
 
loisestrad said:
Or, just let them fight and get it over with and stop being ridiculous?
Having a Stipe vs Jones bout means Jones will retire if he wins to protect his “legacy”. We can’t have that. Not with the biggest cheat of all time.
 
Stipe doesn't have the fire in him no more, and shouldn't even be allowed to fight.

It's now seven years since he fought somebody other than DC and Francis. Yet here we are with him playing the waiting game to get in there with the one person he could see himself return for.

Let us call a spade a spade here, Stipe simply isn't into fighting anymore which is completely fine and understandable.
 
I mean, if you got 2 million to pay Stipe give him a call.
 
Yes an organisation like the UFC that keeps their fighters in near income poverty should start paying their roster NOT to fight
 
