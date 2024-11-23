Because they dont prepare these hype videos unless the fighter makes it clear that they are retiring after the fight. Stipe probably would have rematched john with a win, so for that reason he didn't annouce his retirement til after the fight. Waterson, Lawler retirements were a known for sure thingI thought the exact same thing. Not to be a complainer because I am glad they did acknowledge him... but doing it on a card that started at 6AM EST a week after he just fought is disappointing. Why didn't they do this last week when he was fighting. Just seems odd. Maybe he said he didn't want a retirement package?
Exactly. Glad they did it, given Stipe’s shaky relations with Dana.Because they dont prepare these hype videos unless the fighter makes it clear that they are retiring after the fight. Stipe probably would have rematched john with a win, so for that reason he didn't annouce his retirement til after the fight. Waterson, Lawler retirements were a known for sure thing
A week late, but glad they did it..
Because they dont prepare these hype videos unless the fighter makes it clear that they are retiring after the fight. Stipe probably would have rematched john with a win, so for that reason he didn't annouce his retirement til after the fight. Waterson, Lawler retirements were a known for sure thing
A week late, but glad they did it..