Media Stipe Miocic Tribute Broadcasted @ UFC FN: Macau

I thought the exact same thing. Not to be a complainer because I am glad they did acknowledge him... but doing it on a card that started at 6AM EST a week after he just fought is disappointing. Why didn't they do this last week when he was fighting. Just seems odd. Maybe he said he didn't want a retirement package?
 
TheDagestaniEagle said:
Because they dont prepare these hype videos unless the fighter makes it clear that they are retiring after the fight. Stipe probably would have rematched john with a win, so for that reason he didn't annouce his retirement til after the fight. Waterson, Lawler retirements were a known for sure thing
 
RockyLockridge said:
Exactly. Glad they did it, given Stipe’s shaky relations with Dana.
 
He was so much faster with his footwork.

The bounce in his steps in 2016 vs Werdum, JDS 2 in 2017 he was jumping up and down, first Francis fight in 2018 ducking under punches.

7lIbQLB.gif
 
RockyLockridge said:
It would of been hilarious IF Stipe won and then immediately retired lol. Jon would of raged.
 
Could have put in on a PPV event.

Nah put it on the China card that most fans wont even know about.

Classic red goof move
 
