Rumored Stipe Miocic Says Jon Jones Fight WILL Happen In November At Madison Square Garden

This fight was already supposed to happen. And now they're waiting. Until November....... Hopefully that's because that's when Jones would be cleared to fight otherwise good Lord why do fighters need so many freaking months to get ready for their job?
 
Yeah we already knew this. They tried to get him to fight Aspinall at UFC 300 and Stipe was like "nah fuck that".

Also told everybody Jones wouldn't come back before the end of the year. I'm pretty sure he's actually getting enjoyment from purposely stalling the division and fucking everybody over. Dude is scum of the earth.
 
GrantB13 said:
This fight was already supposed to happen. And now they're waiting. Until November....... Hopefully that's because that's when Jones would be cleared to fight otherwise good Lord why do fighters need so many freaking months to get ready for their job?
Click to expand...
UFC tends to cater to the audience for the location they will be at. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to headline in Abu Dhabi for 308 or perhaps Brazil for 307. 306 in Vegas might be an option but I'm expecting O'Malley/Merab or Topuria/Max to headline that one.
 
GrantB13 said:
This fight was already supposed to happen. And now they're waiting. Until November....... Hopefully that's because that's when Jones would be cleared to fight otherwise good Lord why do fighters need so many freaking months to get ready for their job?
Click to expand...
Madison Square Garden is an iconic arena.
Due to JBJ's proclivities, they sure as h-ll can't do the fight in Vegas.
 
BluntForceTrama said:
WHO THE F GIVES A SHIT ABOUT THIS FIGHT????

Stipe says this like we've been holding our breaths
Click to expand...
Who? A TON of people. I mean, it is the hw championship fight. One guy many consider to be GOAT (not sure how it's possible, y'know why) vs one of the best champs at hw....
 
They either fight each other and retire or both just retire lmao
 
32Av5OE.png
 
Luthien said:
Will you guys be rooting for Stipe? Or do you guys want Jon to win, so he has to fight Tom after? [<diva2]
Click to expand...
Stipe because he actually told Tom he will unify after.

We'll see if he's a liar I guess but I don’t expect him to win at all.
 
Stipe is going to be 42 years old by the time this fight rolls around.

Nobody around any MMA circles has any interest in this fight, wtf is even the point.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Stipe because he actually told Tom he will unify after.

We'll see if he's a liar I guess but I don’t expect him to win at all.
Click to expand...
I mean Stipe doesn't have an undefeated aura to protect so I doubt he'd lie. If he becomes the champ he'll likely defend until he loses the belt.

Jon though, probably retires unless he can get the Pereira fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,884
Messages
55,523,259
Members
174,810
Latest member
BackagainBert

Share this page

Back
Top