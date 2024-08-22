Rumored Stipe Miocic may be injured

I don't know if its true, however I wouldn't be surprised, because we are talking about a 42 year old guy here who is very inactive, barely ever fights, so if he starts an intense fight camp after years of none then he is bound to get banged up, whether the injury is big enough to force him out though that's the question

I remember Cormier saying when he got into his 40s the recovery time was so slow and the healing and he would pick up injuries so easily compared to when he was younger, but Cormier was very active so imagine what a 42 year inactive Stipe would be like who barely fights, if your body is not used to it and you're old you will breakdown much easier.
 
Stipe is just too old plus has a family life for years now ,probly he realized or wife told him fighting in the cage is not the best choice he can make
 
Can't trust any source like this till it's official. But I had a feeling this would happen.
 
Jones runs as fast, and as far away from Aspinall as possible.

If true.. Jones retires. Or they reschedule Stipe again for MSG in November 2025.

And Aspinall defends his “Interim Title” a couple more times in between.

Fuck Jones..


1724356997264.gif
 
His wife has always been a huge ally in his career, she does his diet, handles his calls, etc... doubt she would be nagging him unless he is totally wrecked.
 
