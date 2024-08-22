BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,764
- Reaction score
- 39,576
Read the caption of this post:
His wife has always been a huge ally in his career, she does his diet, handles his calls, etc... doubt she would be nagging him unless he is totally wrecked.Stipe is just too old plus has a family life for years now ,probly he realized or wife told him fighting in the cage is not the best choice he can make
nah man... Jones vs Weidman! The guy who destroyed Anderson Silva the Goat vs the other Goat... Book it Dana the goat hunter.Jones vs Werdum it is then
honestly… werdum in peak form is as goat as any goat there be.Jones vs Werdum it is then