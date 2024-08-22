I don't know if its true, however I wouldn't be surprised, because we are talking about a 42 year old guy here who is very inactive, barely ever fights, so if he starts an intense fight camp after years of none then he is bound to get banged up, whether the injury is big enough to force him out though that's the question



I remember Cormier saying when he got into his 40s the recovery time was so slow and the healing and he would pick up injuries so easily compared to when he was younger, but Cormier was very active so imagine what a 42 year inactive Stipe would be like who barely fights, if your body is not used to it and you're old you will breakdown much easier.