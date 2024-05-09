He also says he ONLY wants that fight and will wait for it.
UFC tends to cater to the audience for the location they will be at. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to headline in Abu Dhabi for 308 or perhaps Brazil for 307. 306 in Vegas might be an option but I'm expecting O'Malley/Merab or Topuria/Max to headline that one.This fight was already supposed to happen. And now they're waiting. Until November....... Hopefully that's because that's when Jones would be cleared to fight otherwise good Lord why do fighters need so many freaking months to get ready for their job?
Madison Square Garden is an iconic arena.This fight was already supposed to happen. And now they're waiting. Until November....... Hopefully that's because that's when Jones would be cleared to fight otherwise good Lord why do fighters need so many freaking months to get ready for their job?
Who? A TON of people. I mean, it is the hw championship fight. One guy many consider to be GOAT (not sure how it's possible, y'know why) vs one of the best champs at hw....WHO THE F GIVES A SHIT ABOUT THIS FIGHT????
Stipe says this like we've been holding our breaths
Stipe because he actually told Tom he will unify after.Will you guys be rooting for Stipe? Or do you guys want Jon to win, so he has to fight Tom after?
I mean Stipe doesn't have an undefeated aura to protect so I doubt he'd lie. If he becomes the champ he'll likely defend until he loses the belt.Stipe because he actually told Tom he will unify after.
We'll see if he's a liar I guess but I don’t expect him to win at all.