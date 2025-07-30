  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Stipe Miocic is now a photographer for the Cleveland Browns

Cooliox said:
Stipe is legitimately one of the nicest most humble human beings on the planet.

So obviously Dana did not like him, and opted to back McGregor and Jones instead.

The easily corrupt are always easier to control.
Agreed. I didn't like him sitting out demanding title shots and not doing anything to fight current contenders, but he does seem like a legit humble and nice guy.
 
Stipe is a great Croatian American warrior. That guy cup checked him. The first guy is BIG, are they natty ? They could be UFC champs if they liked fighting. Big if cause if they don't than they couldn't win a fight in the B leagues.
 
