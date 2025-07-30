Stipe Miocic is now a photographer for the Cleveland Browns

ShaggyDoyle
Imagine being unaware who this man is and getting into a fight with him. Also good on Stipe for still choosing to work and have a job even though he is filthy rich.
Agreed. I didn't like him sitting out demanding title shots and not doing anything to fight current contenders, but he does seem like a legit humble and nice guy.Stipe is legitimately one of the nicest most humble human beings on the planet.
So obviously Dana did not like him, and opted to back McGregor and Jones instead.
The easily corrupt are always easier to control.