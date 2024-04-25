Stipe Miocic is becoming what he once hated!

Stipe Miocic: Brock Lesnar’s ‘disrespectful’ appearance at UFC 226 was a ‘sh*t show’ Don’t count Stipe Miocic among those excited about the return of Brock Lesnar.

Remember when Miocic hated when the UFC almost booked Lesnar vs DC in 2019 for the HW title? and Stipe was about to leave the UFC back then?Which made sense back then cause Lesnar hasn't won a fight since 2010, his last fight overturned to NC for testing positive for PEDs in 2016 and wasn't part of the sport as he hasn't fought for 2 years since then as his last fight before the 2016 one was in 2011 when he lost to Ubereem, now same thing Stipe is doing rn, Stipe hasn't won a fight since 2020, he lost his last fight to Francis in 2021, who isn't rn in the UFC and lost x2 in Boxing, and all of Miocic's opponents in which he lost to them or has beaten them, all of them aren't in the UFC except Arlovski whom is 1 fight away from having his contract to end and call it a career (it's not yet confirmed about Arlovski's next fight but IMO he should have 1 more fight before finally retiring)And now Aspinall is the interim champ and the No. 1 contender in the HW division so he has the right to be upset about the UFC disrespecting him and not letting him fight for the undisputed title (just like how the UFC at times sidelines No. 1 contenders for fighters that would bring them PPVs and BS, like how they did with Colby and didn't draw that much and sidelined Belal, they sidelined Merab and Cory for Chito)The Irony of becoming what you once hated! Stipe should know his limit and retire and should not be too tough for his own good so that he doesn't end up like fighters who bit more than they can chew and got destroyed (like Francis moving to Boxing and losing x2) or Volk losing x2 to Islam or Tony doesn't want to retire for the sake of his health, same as Weidman...etc of these washed fighters whom they even themselves know they're washed but they fight anyways, Stipe should also retire and stop holding the division along with Jon.