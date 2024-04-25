Stipe Miocic is becoming what he once hated!

Username Required LMAO

Username Required LMAO

Remember when Miocic hated when the UFC almost booked Lesnar vs DC in 2019 for the HW title? and Stipe was about to leave the UFC back then?
Stipe Miocic: Brock Lesnar’s ‘disrespectful’ appearance at UFC 226 was a ‘sh*t show’

Don’t count Stipe Miocic among those excited about the return of Brock Lesnar.
Which made sense back then cause Lesnar hasn't won a fight since 2010, his last fight overturned to NC for testing positive for PEDs in 2016 and wasn't part of the sport as he hasn't fought for 2 years since then as his last fight before the 2016 one was in 2011 when he lost to Ubereem, now same thing Stipe is doing rn, Stipe hasn't won a fight since 2020, he lost his last fight to Francis in 2021, who isn't rn in the UFC and lost x2 in Boxing, and all of Miocic's opponents in which he lost to them or has beaten them, all of them aren't in the UFC except Arlovski whom is 1 fight away from having his contract to end and call it a career (it's not yet confirmed about Arlovski's next fight but IMO he should have 1 more fight before finally retiring)

And now Aspinall is the interim champ and the No. 1 contender in the HW division so he has the right to be upset about the UFC disrespecting him and not letting him fight for the undisputed title (just like how the UFC at times sidelines No. 1 contenders for fighters that would bring them PPVs and BS, like how they did with Colby and didn't draw that much and sidelined Belal, they sidelined Merab and Cory for Chito)



The Irony of becoming what you once hated! Stipe should know his limit and retire and should not be too tough for his own good so that he doesn't end up like fighters who bit more than they can chew and got destroyed (like Francis moving to Boxing and losing x2) or Volk losing x2 to Islam or Tony doesn't want to retire for the sake of his health, same as Weidman...etc of these washed fighters whom they even themselves know they're washed but they fight anyways, Stipe should also retire and stop holding the division along with Jon.
 
Fighters saying one thing and doing another ez normal. It's always been about the money.

He's been like this ever since finding out Overeem was getting paid more
 
www.mmafighting.com

Not interested in Stipe fighting Jones in the least bit. Both of them could walk away and the HW division would be better off.
 
PED or not, Brock is such a force of excitement to witness. Imagine seeing this legend of a behemoth 🏔️ in the flesh.
I agree with you as I think Lesnar vs DC would've been competitive and tbh I'd go with Lesnar but Stipe vs Jon is a landslide but wouldn't be a landslide if it was Stipe back in 2017 at least but this Stipe rn would get eaten alive by Jon, Stipe when he was in the arena at UFC 295, he was walking like Joe Biden LMAO
 
He's been talking like Joe Biden for quite a while too.
 
Stipe has been this way for years. Joe Calzaghe vibes. They used to call him "Stay at home" Joe.

Stipe loves to stay at home.
 
got money on DC beating Lesnar. But from a looks stand point, you'd think Brock would crucify him
 
i dunno if anybody is taking this fight as a serious star on jone's resume. stipe is pieces of what he was, francis took his soul 3 yrs ago and ring rust ain't a joke. jones will tear him apart.

"ufc heavyweight goat" is iffy to me, I'd put money on Cardio Cain beating him. Most of Stipe's title defenses were against worn down vets that have fought for 20+ years which is another reason that I esteem Fedor above him.
 
Of course his attitude would be different when he's getting the undeserved opportunity. Most people would act the same way given the circumstances. It isn't a Stipe thing; it's a human nature thing.
 
filthybliss said:
got money on DC beating Lesnar. But from a looks stand point, you'd think Brock would crucify him
In a 3 round fight, it's not completely impossible for an angry motivated Lesnar to pull it off. With his work ethics during Mir-2 training camp, UFC100 rage and gas tank, he could very well put DC and Jones that just came out of 205 on their asses for 2 RDs.
 
I've said this before and I'm surprised Aspinall hasn't brought this up, Stipe's lucky he's a nice guy.
 
Jihad-MMA said:
In a 3 round fight, it's not completely impossible for an angry motivated Lesnar to pull it off. With his work ethics during Mir-2 training camp, UFC100 rage and gas tank, he could very well put DC and Jones that just came out of 205 on their asses for 2 RDs.
Also Lesnar is a fighter that we don't know when was his real prime, he started MMA late, imagine had he started earlier when his body was at his peak and didn't have diverticulitis? and also the HW's he lost to are very strong HW's: Mir (which was kinda a lucky win cause Steve screwed Lesnar from his chance) but destroyed Mir in the rematch but lost to the very best versions of Cain and Alistair, also I see an angry and motivated Lesnar would give prime Stipe a hell of a fight.
 
