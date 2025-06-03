Stipe Miocic got Croatian citizenship

Trigger Dave
So, Stipe Miocic is currently in Croatia and today he was awarded with Croatian citizenship.
Croatian media reported last year that Stipe himself applied for getting a citizenship. He is well known for being proud for his heritage so I assume that this means a lot to him.
I am myself also from Croatia, so I am glad that we had the greatest heavyweight in UFC's history.
