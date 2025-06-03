Stipe Miocic got Croatian citizenship

So, Stipe Miocic is currently in Croatia and today he was awarded with Croatian citizenship.

Croatian media reported last year that Stipe himself applied for getting a citizenship. He is well known for being proud for his heritage so I assume that this means a lot to him.

I am myself also from Croatia, so I am glad that we had the greatest heavyweight in UFC's history.

 
he talked about Ohio in pretty much every interview he gave. remember that "O-H" chant after he beat Overeem? dude is American through and through.
nothing wrong with wanting to connect with your ancestry.
 
There's a bit of a difference between connecting with your ancestry and actually applying for another citizenship. I don't want to make this personal with Stipe though, he can do what he wants as an individual.

That said, it feeds into the idea held by some that immigrants or their descendants will never truly assimilate. In my view, the country you're born and raised in should always take precedence.

I've seen people criticize Ilia for adopting a Spanish identity over his native Georgia. But that’s not really a bad thing, he loves and embraces the country that gave him the opportunity to succeed in life.
 
Calm down Karen. I'm Basque-Italian & Native American. I can claim the whole damn world if I want to🌎🖕🏼🌍

Also: Day bee sum fine azz womenz up in dem Serbo-Cro parts, nah meen!!💃🏼😍💦
well he was born in the USA, so i dont think he believes he's less American than any other American. he's just adding to his identity by honoring where his parents came from.

i hear what you're saying though. i am American born and raised; i also have some Greek ancestry. i dont go around claiming i am Greek. i think some people want to identify as other than American because they might be ashamed of having American ancestry for whatever reason.

ive seen that criticism of Ilia as well. i agree with you. he's not saying he isnt Georgian or ashamed of it, he's just appreciative of Spain because of the quality of life he has obtained there.
 
Agree on the citizenship part. On the other hand I'm sure he gets tired of hearing: Hey man, what kind of name is that? Where you from?

Or the, oh you're Croatian? Where or what's that? I'm sure it gets old.
 
