Honestly im not against him continuing to fight. But to recieve a title shot for doing nothing while the rest of the div bust their ass and knock motherfuckers out only to be frozen out...its a travesty.Stipe is completely irrelevant at this point and is a puppet being held up by Jones. Literally no one wants to see Stipe fight again even against the alleged GOAT.
These people never learn lmao. There's a reason the movies are filled with heroes who win by being virtuous.Imagine still expecting meritocracy in 2024 UFC
I didn't see fedor say that anywhere.The heavyweight goat says to shutup and stop crying sherdog, deal with it
