Media Stipe Miocic Fires Back At Fans/Aspinall "I Don't Care, Do What You Want And Stop CRYING"

There's 0 hype for this fight from fans, media.. Why Push it?

 
<escalate99>

If I was Stipe, I would neglect talking about Tom as much as possible and just take the thicc paycheck.
 
Stipe is completely irrelevant at this point and is a puppet being held up by Jones. Literally no one wants to see Stipe fight again even against the alleged GOAT.
 
deadshot138 said:
Stipe is completely irrelevant at this point and is a puppet being held up by Jones. Literally no one wants to see Stipe fight again even against the alleged GOAT.
Honestly im not against him continuing to fight. But to recieve a title shot for doing nothing while the rest of the div bust their ass and knock motherfuckers out only to be frozen out...its a travesty.
 
HHJ said:
Honestly im not against him continuing to fight. But to recieve a title shot for doing nothing while the rest of the div bust their ass and knock motherfuckers out only to be frozen out...it's a travesty.
Imagine you're a UFC heavyweight at this point in time with title aspirations. Literally years of your career and thousands of dollars being stolen from you because the cocaine king wants to use a geriatric as a piñata.
 
Imagine if Stipe were to beat Jones then Aspinall then retire
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Imagine still expecting meritocracy in 2024 UFC
These people never learn lmao. There's a reason the movies are filled with heroes who win by being virtuous.

It's a nice little fantasy to make the bitter pill that is reality go down a little easier.
 
Stipe is right. he's not holding the division up, he has zero leverage and no incentive to offer besides having the most HW title defense in UFC history. the fight was offered and he accepted, that's it. Jon and the UFC are the ones holding the division up.
 
Stipe's a decent guy, he said that shit but he's chill with the journalist. I dunno why he wants to fight Jon so bad. Is it cause he really thinks he can beat him? I dunno
 
deadshot138 said:
Stipe is completely irrelevant at this point and is a puppet being held up by Jones. Literally no one wants to see Stipe fight again even against the alleged GOAT.
Your "literally" is literally the recently dictionary-accepted meaning of "figuratively", as long as I still live and breathe.
 
