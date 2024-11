Maybe thats a good sign, Cro Cop got old and had some very serious health issues and retired, but then decided to make a come back and Cro Cop went 10-0 at the end of his career, he has a great resurgence and end to his career, went out in a very good way. He looked really good the older he got, he was sharp in those fights



Its very rare in MMA someone gets to end their career on a 10 fight win streak, especially at that age