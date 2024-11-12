  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Stipe looking Old on Media Day

And yet somehow everyone except Veronica Hardy is looking even older.

Charles man......

<{clintugh}>
 
He tried to comb some longer hair forward to cover his receding hairline. Jones will peel that shit off with 12-6ers.
 
honestly looks the same

he's always looked worn

like he's keeping down a fulltime job and being a fighter at the same time or something
 
